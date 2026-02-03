Kaizer Chiefs star opens up on Orlando Pirates fans abuse, revealing 'I was attacked' and 'you can just imagine what was happening to me'

The midfielder, who signed for Amakhosi in 2022, has now opened up about the attacks he suffered, and he has said his focus is only on football and nothing else.

“I’m going to talk about myself because there was a moment I wasn’t playing, so you can just imagine you go on social media or anywhere,” Matlou said, as per iDsiki Times.

“So, you’ll see that now this one is not playing. Yes, I was attacked; things were said about me. So, you can just imagine what was happening to me.

“So, pressure is there, so you have to just maybe forget about what people say, and you know what you’re good at. So, focus on football," he added.

“People always talk whether you do good or bad. So, as a professional player, you should know that if you play this game well, people will be happy.

“Next game, you have a bad game; they will still speak. So, forget about what people say and focus on your job and help your team to get the results and stuff.”