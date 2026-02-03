Goal.com
Etiosa Ighodaro, Glody Lilepo, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage
Cedric Kaze explains the source of Kaizer Chiefs' lack of goals while issuing Etiosa Ighodaro return timeline from injury

Despite boasting eight forwards in their squad, Amakhosi have still been found wanting when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net. Alarm bells have rung that, with a truly prolific scorer, the Soweto giants might be much further ahead in their season. Their coach has since responded to the growing concerns over the club’s goalscoring woes.

  • Dillon Solomons, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Narrow wins for Chiefs

    Kaizer Chiefs have won all four of their matches since the resumption of competitive football after the 2025 AFCON break.

    Interestingly, they have posted 1-0 wins in those four games, in which they have been far from convincing.

    The winning run has, however, served as a reminder about how the Soweto giants are yet to be sharp upfront. 

    Co-coach Cedric Kaze has explained why he thinks they are not prolific upfront. 

  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Kaze on why Chiefs are not prolific

    "The lack of goals, I will put in context," said Kaze,

    "I believe that when we started the second phase of the league, as well as the first phase of the league, we had so many injuries to important offensive players like [Glody Makabi] Lilepo, [Gaston] Sirino.    

    "When you have one of your best offensive players being injured, you take a drop, but I’m pretty sure that with the games progressing, we will get better.    

    "We know why we will get better because now we have players that are coming back from injury, George Matlou, Thabo Cele, 'Ox' [Sibongiseni Mthethwa], [Bradley] Cross," added the Burundian.    

    "All those players are going to come with the quality that we need because sometimes you can’t even rotate too much.

  • Etiosa Ighodaro, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    When is Ighodaro expected back? Kaze answers

    "Even [Etiosa] Ighodaro is injured too, but we expect him to be there probably in the next two weeks," Kaze said.    

    "Sometimes you can’t even rotate your offensive players because you don’t have a lot of choices.    

    "We will do better in the next few weeks with all the players who are out injured when they are back." 

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Backpage

    What comes next?

    With the season now in its demanding stage, Chiefs now need to be more sharp in front of goal, with a minor slump having the potential to affect any team.

    Glody Lilepo has scored in Amakhosi's last two games, which could spark a scoring spree for the Congolese, who has been struggling for goals this season.  

