Cedric Kaze explains the source of Kaizer Chiefs' lack of goals while issuing Etiosa Ighodaro return timeline from injury

Kaizer Chiefs have won all four of their matches since the resumption of competitive football after the 2025 AFCON break.

Interestingly, they have posted 1-0 wins in those four games, in which they have been far from convincing.

The winning run has, however, served as a reminder about how the Soweto giants are yet to be sharp upfront.

Co-coach Cedric Kaze has explained why he thinks they are not prolific upfront.