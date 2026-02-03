Cedric Kaze explains the source of Kaizer Chiefs' lack of goals while issuing Etiosa Ighodaro return timeline from injury
- Backpage
Narrow wins for Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs have won all four of their matches since the resumption of competitive football after the 2025 AFCON break.
Interestingly, they have posted 1-0 wins in those four games, in which they have been far from convincing.
The winning run has, however, served as a reminder about how the Soweto giants are yet to be sharp upfront.
Co-coach Cedric Kaze has explained why he thinks they are not prolific upfront.
- Backpage
Kaze on why Chiefs are not prolific
"The lack of goals, I will put in context," said Kaze,
"I believe that when we started the second phase of the league, as well as the first phase of the league, we had so many injuries to important offensive players like [Glody Makabi] Lilepo, [Gaston] Sirino.
"When you have one of your best offensive players being injured, you take a drop, but I’m pretty sure that with the games progressing, we will get better.
"We know why we will get better because now we have players that are coming back from injury, George Matlou, Thabo Cele, 'Ox' [Sibongiseni Mthethwa], [Bradley] Cross," added the Burundian.
"All those players are going to come with the quality that we need because sometimes you can’t even rotate too much.
- Backpage
When is Ighodaro expected back? Kaze answers
"Even [Etiosa] Ighodaro is injured too, but we expect him to be there probably in the next two weeks," Kaze said.
"Sometimes you can’t even rotate your offensive players because you don’t have a lot of choices.
"We will do better in the next few weeks with all the players who are out injured when they are back."
- Backpage
What comes next?
With the season now in its demanding stage, Chiefs now need to be more sharp in front of goal, with a minor slump having the potential to affect any team.
Glody Lilepo has scored in Amakhosi's last two games, which could spark a scoring spree for the Congolese, who has been struggling for goals this season.