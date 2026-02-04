Kaizer Chiefs star Brandon Petersen not bothered by Bafana Bafana-World Cup dream 'my focus is on Amakhosi'

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen's performance is one of the key reasons why the Glamour Boys have been quite solid at the back.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has kept 15 clean sheets in 23 games across all competitions so far in the season.

He has indeed raised his hand for Hugo Broos to see, but the Chiefs' goalkeeper has said his focus is on the club now and not stressing about whether he will be called up.