Kaizer Chiefs star Brandon Petersen not bothered by Bafana Bafana-World Cup dream 'my focus is on Amakhosi'
Where is Petersen's focus?
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen's performance is one of the key reasons why the Glamour Boys have been quite solid at the back.
The 32-year-old goalkeeper has kept 15 clean sheets in 23 games across all competitions so far in the season.
He has indeed raised his hand for Hugo Broos to see, but the Chiefs' goalkeeper has said his focus is on the club now and not stressing about whether he will be called up.
'Doors will open'
"As I've said before, my focus is at the club, and that's how I'm going to get into the national team – by focusing on my performances, being consistent, and doing well for the team. God will open doors for me," Petersen said, as per SABC Sports.
Dressing room leader
Petersen's role at the Premier Soccer League giants transcended what he does on the pitch. His role includes helping his coaches make players toe the line discipline-wise. This makes him an able dressing room leader, something that Bafana will surely need in the World Cup finals.
His authoritative figure is something that Chiefs' co-coach Cedric Kaze pointed out as he praised the goalkeeper.
“Character-wise, he has been the same since last season. Since I got to this team, I have found a very responsible player," Kaze revealed.
"Even without the armband, he was a figure of authority at the club; he is the one collecting fines and writing up players who are late [for training].
“He is a player everyone at the club respects. Good things happen to good people. Sometimes last season, he wasn’t playing, but his level of commitment at training every single day, without complaining, was unbelievable," the Burundian added.
Bafana competition
However, to make it into the Bafana squad, Petersen has to compete against Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams, Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine and Ricardo Goss of Siwelele FC.
Chaine has been particularly impressive this season, making the competition for the three automatic slots even stiffer.
The three were in Morocco during the Africa Cup of Nations, meaning that they were above Petersen in the pecking order. Maybe his performance in the ongoing season could change Broos' mind and include him in the World Cup finals.