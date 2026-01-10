'Kaizer Chiefs signed Saleng on Facebook! Orlando Pirates' Irvin Khoza can't keep players disrespecting badge but Mamelodi Sundowns' Monnapule will not score against the Buccaneers' - Fans

Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed the arrival of Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng in their bid to strengthen the squad for the second half of the season.

The Miguel Cardoso-led team has been struggling for consistency, especially in the Premier Soccer League, where they are on 26 points from 13 games, two points less than the leaders Bucs, who have played a match less.

With the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League also coming, Masandawana have opted to bring in a player who has two goals and three assists in the 13 games played for the Mswanko Boys across all competitions this season.

Have a look at the reactions by South Africans as sampled by GOAL.

