Seth Willis

'Kaizer Chiefs signed Saleng on Facebook! Orlando Pirates' Irvin Khoza can't keep players disrespecting badge but Mamelodi Sundowns' Monnapule will not score against the Buccaneers' - Fans

The defending Premier Soccer League champions Masandawana pulled a major surprise in the ongoing short January transfer window by bringing on board the 27-year-old winger from the Sea Robbers. The South Africa international has been playing for the Orbit College FC on loan until the Brazilians made their move.

Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed the arrival of Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng in their bid to strengthen the squad for the second half of the season.

The Miguel Cardoso-led team has been struggling for consistency, especially in the Premier Soccer League, where they are on 26 points from 13 games, two points less than the leaders Bucs, who have played a match less.

With the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League also coming, Masandawana have opted to bring in a player who has two goals and three assists in the 13 games played for the Mswanko Boys across all competitions this season.

Have a look at the reactions by South Africans as sampled by GOAL.

    If money is right...

    That is Dr. Irvin Khoza for you, if the money is right, he will let you go - Alex Morwalo

    Sundowns the only team that can sign top players

    Sundowns is the only team that can sign top players, not promising players, but top players without media speculation - The Real Mhlengwe

    I want to see Saleng in World Cup

    As a Pirates fan, I'm happy for him; all the best to him. I hope he revives himself and becomes the best again. I want to see him at the World Cup - Madlala Sphesihle

    Hotto will run over time

    Deon Hotto will run over time when facing this guy, my role model since 2022 when he joined Pirates - Skhokho

    He will receive Broos' call

    Let's say welcome to Bafana Bafana, Saleng. Soon, he will receive a call from Hugo Broos -  Cherki

    Just like Modise, Pirates fans say Saleng won't win anything

    Orlando Pirates fans said Teko Modise won't win anything, now they're saying Saleng won't win anything at Sundowns. But the truth is, he is going to have a lot of medals and trophies - Teboho Mokoena

  • Will he get game time?

    The question is, will he get game time? And another thing is that all Pirates stars who went to Sundowns had their careers end prematurely, except for Teko Modise - Sipho Mnisi 

    Khoza doesn't keep players who disrespect the badge

    No pain here, I'm happy that Mkhuthuzi is now going to enjoy his career. One thing is for sure: Khoza doesn't keep players who disrespect the badge. Thembinkosi Lorch was also released to start afresh. No time to destroy a player's career, but made him be the best of himself - Andrew Mpho Rathapane

    Chiefs signed him on FB

    I thought Kaizer Chiefs signed him, or maybe they signed him via Facebook, as they usually do - Man John

    He will never score vs Pirates

    One thing is for sure: he'll never ever score against Orlando Pirates. Let's wait and see - Cali Rex 

