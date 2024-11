The Zimbabwean goalkeeper has become R400 000 wealthier after securing four consecutive CKO Cup Man of the Match awards throughout the campaign.

Elvis Chipezeze made a significant contribution to Magesi FC's journey to clinching their inaugural Premier Soccer League cup title.

Dikwena Tsa Meetse secured their inaugural top-tier championship by defeating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the Carling Knockout final held on Saturday in Bloemfontein.

After Chipezeze's remarkable performances, South African supporters expressed opinions on various social media platforms. Here, GOAL examines their reactions.

