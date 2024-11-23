Tshepo Kakora, Magesi FCBackpage
Seth Willis

Carling Knockout Shocker! Champions Magesi FC stun Mamelodi Sundowns to prove win over Orlando Pirates wasn't a fluke!

Knockout CupMagesi FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMagesi FCMamelodi Sundowns FCPremier Soccer League

Dikwena Tsa Meetse became the first newly-promoted team to win the league cup in the PSL era.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sundowns scored their goal in the first half
  • Magesi responded in the second half.
  • Larsen's team won 2-1 to win CKO.
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱