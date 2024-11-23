BackpageSeth WillisCarling Knockout Shocker! Champions Magesi FC stun Mamelodi Sundowns to prove win over Orlando Pirates wasn't a fluke!Knockout CupMagesi FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMagesi FCMamelodi Sundowns FCPremier Soccer LeagueDikwena Tsa Meetse became the first newly-promoted team to win the league cup in the PSL era.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSundowns scored their goal in the first halfMagesi responded in the second half.Larsen's team won 2-1 to win CKO.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱