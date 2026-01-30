Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Bontle Molefe to Leicesterford City in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

The 23-year-old, who was promoted to Chiefs' senior team from the academy in February 2019 at just 17 years old, has been sent out on loan until the end of the season. Molefe will join Chiefs left back Nkosana Mbuthu, who joined Leicesterford recently on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Although Molefe was tipped to become a top star for Chiefs, he has failed to break into the first team as he competes with Petersen, Bruce Bvuma, and Fiacre Ntwari.

This season, Petersen has been impressive so far, as he has kept 11 clean sheets and conceded 12 goals in 22 games across all competitions.