Kaizer Chiefs RULED OUT of PSL race since 'Amakhosi just don’t have it in them & have many problems'
The impressive Amakhosi
Kaizer Chiefs have had a good run in the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League race as opposed to the last couple of years.
Currently, they are just five points behind leaders Orlando Pirates, who have also been excellent under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou in accruing their 35 points.
The defending Premier Soccer League champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, are second with 32 points; all three teams have played 15 games.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Chiefs can't challenge Pirates and Sundowns
Former Bucs winger Sifiso Myeni is not convinced that Chiefs have what it takes to go all the way and win the league crown. He believes that competing in other tournaments might come back to haunt the Soweto giants.
“Kaizer Chiefs should just try to keep this current form. It is going to be a busy month of February," he told the Omniaudioafrica Podcast.
"This month is going to be jam-packed. It is where men and the boys will be separated during February. This will apply to all of the teams. Right now, the points gap between the teams is small; the gap will increase.
“Teams will start to realise they need three or four games to catch up. Right now, yes, Chiefs are in good form. I am not too sure if they have the squad depth. To be honest, I am not so sure. I don’t think they have the squad depth," Myeni added.
“For me, not yet. On this side, they are playing in the CAF Confederation Cup, and then there is the Betway Premiership. The Nedbank Cup is also starting,” Myeni added.
“In my opinion, they have not been tested yet. They just don’t have it in them to win the league. They have many problems.
“From all the problems they had last season, and suddenly you want to challenge this season? No ways. You will see, they will crack easily. They are saying Amakhosi ajabulile now, but soon they will want the coaches gone,” he concluded.
Did Chiefs make a blunder in the January transfer window
In the recent short transfer window, both Masandawana and Bucs strengthened their already impressive squads.
Pirates brought in Andre De Jong from Stellenbosch FC, as well as Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane from Marumo Gallants.
The defending champions signed Monnapule Saleng, who was contracted to Orlando Pirates, ex-TS Galaxy defender Khulumani Ndamane, and Brayan Leon, who was initially playing for Independiente Medellin.
However, Chiefs, through their Football Manager Bobby Motaung, insisted they have enough quality within their squad and felt no need to bring in more new faces.
A busy week for Chiefs
After playing ZESCO United in the CAF Confederation Cup last Sunday, Chiefs have a date with Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday.
On Sunday, they will have another massive CAF inter-club fixture against Al Masry in Group D, hoping to collect maximum points.