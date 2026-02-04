Kaizer Chiefs RULED OUT of PSL race since 'Amakhosi just don’t have it in them & have many problems'

Former Bucs winger Sifiso Myeni is not convinced that Chiefs have what it takes to go all the way and win the league crown. He believes that competing in other tournaments might come back to haunt the Soweto giants.

“Kaizer Chiefs should just try to keep this current form. It is going to be a busy month of February," he told the Omniaudioafrica Podcast.

"This month is going to be jam-packed. It is where men and the boys will be separated during February. This will apply to all of the teams. Right now, the points gap between the teams is small; the gap will increase.

“Teams will start to realise they need three or four games to catch up. Right now, yes, Chiefs are in good form. I am not too sure if they have the squad depth. To be honest, I am not so sure. I don’t think they have the squad depth," Myeni added.

“For me, not yet. On this side, they are playing in the CAF Confederation Cup, and then there is the Betway Premiership. The Nedbank Cup is also starting,” Myeni added.

“In my opinion, they have not been tested yet. They just don’t have it in them to win the league. They have many problems.

“From all the problems they had last season, and suddenly you want to challenge this season? No ways. You will see, they will crack easily. They are saying Amakhosi ajabulile now, but soon they will want the coaches gone,” he concluded.