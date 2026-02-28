Kaizer Chiefs reveal reason why captain Brandon Petersen was absent from the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates as Bruce Bvuma shipped in three goals
Petersen's shock absence from Soweto Derby
Brandon Petersen was a shock omission from the Kaizer Chiefs matchday team as Amakhosi fell to a 3-0 defeat by Orlando Pirates in a Soweto Derby showdown on Saturday.
Bruce Bvuma was picked to start in goal in place of Petersen, as Fiacre Ntwari sat on the bench as the substitute goalkeeper.
It proved to be a difficult afternoon for Bvuma as he retrieved the ball from the back of the net three times.
Why Petersen was dropped from the Soweto Derby
"Chiefs welcome back several players from injury, though they will have to cope with the absence of captain and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who underwent emergency surgery this week," Chiefs announced in a statement.
"He is expected to return after recovery. Bruce Bvuma steps in for his fourth Soweto Derby appearance."
Kaze makes an admission after horror show
Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze admitted his side did not come to the party, leading to the big defeat.
“I believe that the opponents deserve the win; we were nowhere near them. The first four, five goals we conceded a goal on the short corner, that maybe took a toll on how we wanted to start the game," Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze said in his post-match interview.
“I feel like in the second half, in the half we came with better intentions, with better ideas, as well as the opponents used tricks in the first 15 minutes, every minute falling and taking our energy down too. After that, the third goal, Miguel is out, we are a man down, and we don’t manage the moment well.
“It’s a big disappointment, but we still have 13 games to go. We need to pick our heads up. It’s a very difficult pill to swallow, but we need to swallow it and go back to the training field to work more," he concluded.
Bvuma and Ntwari's opportunities
With Petersen having gone under the knife, he is expected to be out for a few weeks as he recovers from the surgery.
That gives Bvuma and Ntwari opportunities to be selected to start in the upcoming games.