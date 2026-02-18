Kaizer Chiefs product Khulumani Ndamane admits to exceeding own expectations at Mamelodi Sundowns but believes 'I didn't come here to relax'

Khulumani Ndamane was a January signing by Mamelodi Sundowns, joining them from TS Galaxy.

The switch to Chloorkop marked a season in which he has been on the rise after also making the cut to the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 AFCON finals.

He has started Sundowns' last four games, lasting 90 minutes in each outing as the Brazilians have found a new centre-back pairing between Ndamane and Grant Kekana.