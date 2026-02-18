Goal.com
Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026
Khothatso Leballo

Kaizer Chiefs product Khulumani Ndamane admits to exceeding own expectations at Mamelodi Sundowns but believes 'I didn't come here to relax'

The 22-year-old’s meteoric rise saw him pass through the development ranks of Kaizer Chiefs before sealing a move to TS Galaxy in July 2024. He is now with Masandwana at a time when he has cemented himself as a full Bafana Bafana international. The rapid progression has placed him on course for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

  Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026

    Ndamane's big move to Sundowns

    Khulumani Ndamane was a January signing by Mamelodi Sundowns, joining them from TS Galaxy.

    The switch to Chloorkop marked a season in which he has been on the rise after also making the cut to the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 AFCON finals.

    He has started Sundowns' last four games, lasting 90 minutes in each outing as the Brazilians have found a new centre-back pairing between Ndamane and Grant Kekana. 

  Grant Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns

    Ndamane exceeding own expectations and partnership with Kekana

    “Obviously, I didn’t expect to arrive here and just get game time, but also I didn’t come here to relax,” said Ndamane as per iDiski Times.  

    “I knew there were quality players here and I had to give my all and everything would fall into place.” 

    “Grant is a cool guy, it feels good to play with him. We help each other, I think we communicate very well together.”

  Khulumani Ndamane, Bafana Bafana, October 2025

    World Cup, the bigger picture for Ndamane

    The regular football Ndamane has enjoyed at Sundowns so far has placed him on course to make coach Hugo Broos' Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    Gaining experience in the CAF Champions League will help the central defender make his natiobal team case. 

    But that depends on Sundowns' progression in the Champions League and on whether he remains a regular starter. 

  Khulumani Ndamane, South Africa, Selemani Mwalimu, Tanzania, June 2025

    Ndamane's big test against Pirates

    Wednesday's Premier Soccer League clash between Orlando Pirates and Sundowns would arguably be Ndamane's biggest match in terms of the magnitude of the fixture.

    Should he be selected to play, it would be a huge opportunity for him to prove himself before a large and intimidating stadium crowd.

