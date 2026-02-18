Kaizer Chiefs product Khulumani Ndamane admits to exceeding own expectations at Mamelodi Sundowns but believes 'I didn't come here to relax'
Ndamane's big move to Sundowns
Khulumani Ndamane was a January signing by Mamelodi Sundowns, joining them from TS Galaxy.
The switch to Chloorkop marked a season in which he has been on the rise after also making the cut to the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 AFCON finals.
He has started Sundowns' last four games, lasting 90 minutes in each outing as the Brazilians have found a new centre-back pairing between Ndamane and Grant Kekana.
Ndamane exceeding own expectations and partnership with Kekana
“Obviously, I didn’t expect to arrive here and just get game time, but also I didn’t come here to relax,” said Ndamane as per iDiski Times.
“I knew there were quality players here and I had to give my all and everything would fall into place.”
“Grant is a cool guy, it feels good to play with him. We help each other, I think we communicate very well together.”
World Cup, the bigger picture for Ndamane
The regular football Ndamane has enjoyed at Sundowns so far has placed him on course to make coach Hugo Broos' Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Gaining experience in the CAF Champions League will help the central defender make his natiobal team case.
But that depends on Sundowns' progression in the Champions League and on whether he remains a regular starter.
Ndamane's big test against Pirates
Wednesday's Premier Soccer League clash between Orlando Pirates and Sundowns would arguably be Ndamane's biggest match in terms of the magnitude of the fixture.
Should he be selected to play, it would be a huge opportunity for him to prove himself before a large and intimidating stadium crowd.