Kaizer Chiefs' predicted XI to face Richards Bay in PSL encounter - Samkelo Zwane out, Sibongiseni Mthethwa in?

Amakhosi will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they take on the Natal Rich Boys.

Kaizer Chiefs are preparing for their eagerly awaited PSL match against the Carling Knockout semi-ffinalists Richards Bay set to take place at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Chiefs will be aiming to build on their success from the recent friendly matches, where they triumphed over Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns to claim the Home of Legends Cup championship.

Nasreddine Nabi will have plenty of options to choose from with players like Gaston Sirino, Mfundo Vilakazi, Wandile Duba, and Mduduzi Shabalala providing depth up front.

Article continues below

However, the Glamour Boys will have to do it without their vice-captain Inacio Miguel. Here is the lineup the Tunisian mentor might use against the Natal Rich Boys, as predicted by GOAL.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!