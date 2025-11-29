Kaizer Chiefs mentor backs winless Amakhosi to progress in CAF Confederation Cup as ex-Barcelona academy coach hails the team’s ‘mentality and display’ against Zamalek
- Backpagepix
Chiefs fight for a point against Zamalek
On Saturday, 29 November at New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Kaizer Chiefs endured a nightmare start as Seifeddine Jaziri punished a misjudged attempt to clear a corner from goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, steering his effort into the bottom corner to hand Zamalek the lead inside just three minutes. The early blow set the tone for a tense evening, with the White Knights continuing to carve out the better opportunities and keeping Amakhosi’s defence under pressure.
Despite being forced to weather wave after wave of attacks, Chiefs refused to fold. Their persistence was rewarded late on when Dillan Solomons whipped in a cross that caused confusion in the box, ultimately deflecting off goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhi and into the net to level matters. The equaliser sparked relief among the travelling supporters, ensuring Amakhosi walked away with a valuable point in a contest that had looked destined to end in defeat.
It was, however, a bruising encounter for the Soweto giants. Bradley Cross was unable to continue after an early knock, while Gaston Sirino was stretchered off before halftime, leaving the side further depleted. Yet in the aftermath, co-coach Cedric Kaze struck a defiant tone, choosing to emphasise the positives. He praised the team’s resilience and fighting spirit, insisting that such determination will serve as a foundation as Chiefs continue their push for a first win in the group stage.
- Backpage
Kaze backs winless Amakhosi
“Ok, the game didn’t go in our favour from the first minute. We conceded after three minutes, we have to make our two substitutions after 15 minutes we had already two substitutions, but we kept believing that we could come back,” Kaze told SABC Sport.
“We kept our belief alive; we did everything to try to get back into the game. Unfortunately, we scored at the very end but I’m so proud of the boys, we did everything we could and with this kind of mentality and display – I’m pretty sure we’ll qualify.”
Kaze also provided an update on Sirino, who was stretchered off inside the 25 minutes of the first period.
“It was a knock and we’re going to assess him tonight and tomorrow to examine the extent of his injury, but I don’t think it’s something very big,” he concluded.
- Backpagepix
Loss to Al Masry
Before clawing back a point against Zamalek, Chiefs had already been forced to swallow a bitter pill at the outset of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign. Their journey began on a difficult note in Egypt, where Al Masry capitalised on home advantage to hand the Soweto giants a 2‑1 defeat.
With just one point to show from their opening fixtures, the pressure has quickly mounted, forcing Amakhosi to confront the reality that every match from here on would carry heightened stakes.
- Backpage
What next for Chiefs?
The Glamour Boys face little time to breathe as they quickly shift focus to their next Premier Soccer League assignment - an away clash against Chippa United on Wednesday, 3 December. With fixtures piling up in rapid succession before the Africa Cup of Nations break, Chiefs find themselves in a demanding stretch. Currently occupying fourth place on the log with 22 points, Amakhosi are locked in a battle to cement their status among the frontrunners, knowing that even the smallest slip could prove costly in the race for a top‑four finish.
This relentless domestic schedule runs parallel to their continental ambitions. Chiefs’ CAF Confederation Cup journey will resume in the new year, with a crucial Group D encounter against ZESCO United on 25 January. That fixture looms large as an opportunity to reset their campaign and reassert themselves on the African stage.
For now, though, the Soweto giants must balance the immediate demands of the league with the long‑term vision of progressing in continental competition, a challenge that will test both their depth and resilience.