Kaizer Chiefs mentor backs winless Amakhosi to progress in CAF Confederation Cup as ex-Barcelona academy coach hails the team’s ‘mentality and display’ against Zamalek

On Saturday, 29 November at New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Kaizer Chiefs endured a nightmare start as Seifeddine Jaziri punished a misjudged attempt to clear a corner from goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, steering his effort into the bottom corner to hand Zamalek the lead inside just three minutes. The early blow set the tone for a tense evening, with the White Knights continuing to carve out the better opportunities and keeping Amakhosi’s defence under pressure.

Despite being forced to weather wave after wave of attacks, Chiefs refused to fold. Their persistence was rewarded late on when Dillan Solomons whipped in a cross that caused confusion in the box, ultimately deflecting off goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhi and into the net to level matters. The equaliser sparked relief among the travelling supporters, ensuring Amakhosi walked away with a valuable point in a contest that had looked destined to end in defeat.

It was, however, a bruising encounter for the Soweto giants. Bradley Cross was unable to continue after an early knock, while Gaston Sirino was stretchered off before halftime, leaving the side further depleted. Yet in the aftermath, co-coach Cedric Kaze struck a defiant tone, choosing to emphasise the positives. He praised the team’s resilience and fighting spirit, insisting that such determination will serve as a foundation as Chiefs continue their push for a first win in the group stage.