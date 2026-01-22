Kaizer Chiefs management advised on key signings to strengthen squad as Pule Mmodi is 'not working' and they need to 'break the bank to get Lebohang Maboe a partner'

While Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have been busy in the transfer market signing players, their rivals Kaizer Chiefs have been quiet.

Amakhosi have brought in midfielder Xhosa Manyana, a player acquired to beef up their DStv Diski Challenge side, according to sporting director Kaizer Motaung.

"In a boost to their defence of the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) title, Kaizer Chiefs have acquired the services of Xhosa Manyana on loan from Cape Town City," said the Amakhosi statement.

"The 20-year-old midfielder will be part of the Amakhosi youth development academy until June and will add quality and depth to the squad for the remainder of the DDC campaign."

However, former Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has named the players he feels Amakhosi should sign.