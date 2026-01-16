‘Kaizer Chiefs letting another youngster go, they don't learn! Worrisome he is going to a nation which failed to score a single goal at AFCON, but ask Orlando Pirates about Botswana teams in CAF Champions League games’ - Fans

The Soweto giants have been loaning a number of reserve team players to local clubs as well as teams outside South Africa to get valuable first-team experience. This has drawn attention from supporters, with some questioning the overall quality of talent coming through the ranks at Naturena.