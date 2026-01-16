Fans have reacted to Kaizer Chiefs sending their DStv Diski Challenge player Bobo Sima on loan to Botswana Premier League side Mochudi Centre Chiefs and GOAL goes through the comments.
‘Kaizer Chiefs letting another youngster go, they don't learn! Worrisome he is going to a nation which failed to score a single goal at AFCON, but ask Orlando Pirates about Botswana teams in CAF Champions League games’ - Fans
- Backpage
TS Galaxy waiting to send Bobo to Real MadridTS Galaxy will get him and send him to Real Madrid. They play with the boy - Shakespeare Jason
- AFP
Worrisome going to a nation which failed to score a single goal at AFCONIt's worrisome for a nation which failed to score a single goal at AFCON and their clubs continue to import players while the effort and resources should be channelled to unearthing talent because Even Motsepe League teams can outsmart Premier League teams - Mooketsi Sesinyi
- Backpage
Chiefs don't learnChiefs letting another youngster go they don't learn at all - Jazzman Sabelo Mthimkhulu
- Backpage
Ask Orlando Pirates about Botswana teams
But ask Orlando Pirates about Botswana teams during CAF Champions League games - Onkemetse Marcus-Coty Samson
- Backpage
Talentless Mzansi
But you are also struggling hence all the resources you have. You are such a talentless nation but always putting your self's on higher ranks - Bisto Bitsang
- Mochudi Centre Chiefs
Good relationship with Mochudi Centre Chiefs and PSL clubs
Great job 👍I can see a good relationship with Mochudi Centre Chiefs and South African teams - Boitshepo Snass Ramocha
- Backpage
Bobby Motaung will regret this
Bobby will regret this not respecting young players. Big clubs are already waiting for the boy - TK Moralo
- Backpage
They left Saleng
They left Saleng they take kids hoping they will be something. Nothing can beat experience - Sigcawu Mbane
- Backpage
Just send Bobo to the NFD
Ao Lamthuthu FC there is no football in our Country 😄😄😄 just send the boy to your second deviation - Thabang Luther Disang
- Asidlali
No confidence in youngsters
So many DDC players being loaned. I always ask if we have confidence in our boys or maybe they are cooking low quality boys