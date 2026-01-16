+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
‘Kaizer Chiefs letting another youngster go, they don't learn! Worrisome he is going to a nation which failed to score a single goal at AFCON, but ask Orlando Pirates about Botswana teams in CAF Champions League games’ - Fans

The Soweto giants have been loaning a number of reserve team players to local clubs as well as teams outside South Africa to get valuable first-team experience. This has drawn attention from supporters, with some questioning the overall quality of talent coming through the ranks at Naturena.

Fans have reacted to Kaizer Chiefs sending their DStv Diski Challenge player Bobo Sima on loan to Botswana Premier League side Mochudi Centre Chiefs and GOAL goes through the comments.

  • Bobo Sima, Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Backpage

    TS Galaxy waiting to send Bobo to Real Madrid

    TS Galaxy will get him and send him to Real Madrid. They play with the boy - Shakespeare Jason
  • FBL-CAN-20205-QUALIFIER-BOT-EGYAFP

    Worrisome going to a nation which failed to score a single goal at AFCON

    It's worrisome for a nation which failed to score a single goal at AFCON and their clubs continue to import players while the effort and resources should be channelled to unearthing talent because Even Motsepe League teams can outsmart Premier League teams - Mooketsi Sesinyi
  • Bobby Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs don't learn

    Chiefs letting another youngster go they don't learn at all - Jazzman Sabelo Mthimkhulu

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Ask Orlando Pirates about Botswana teams

    But ask Orlando Pirates about Botswana teams during CAF Champions League games - Onkemetse Marcus-Coty Samson

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Sipho Mbule and Sithole, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Talentless Mzansi

    But you are also struggling hence all the resources you have. You are such a talentless nation but always putting your self's on higher ranks - Bisto Bitsang

  • Tefo Mofokeng, Mochudi Centre Chiefs, September 2025Mochudi Centre Chiefs

    Good relationship with Mochudi Centre Chiefs and PSL clubs

    Great job 👍I can see a good relationship with Mochudi Centre Chiefs and South African teams -   Boitshepo Snass Ramocha

  • Bobby Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Bobby Motaung will regret this

    Bobby will regret this not respecting young players. Big clubs are already waiting for the boy - TK Moralo

  • Monnapule Saleng, Orbit College, August 2025Backpage

    They left Saleng

    They left Saleng they take kids hoping they will be something. Nothing can beat experience - Sigcawu Mbane

  • Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    Just send Bobo to the NFD

    Ao Lamthuthu FC there is no football in our Country 😄😄😄 just send the boy to your second deviation - Thabang Luther Disang

  • Kaizer Chiefs, Richards Bay, January 2026Asidlali

    No confidence in youngsters

    So many DDC players being loaned. I always ask if we have confidence in our boys or maybe they are cooking low quality boys

