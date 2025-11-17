Kaizer Chiefs legend weighs in on Bafana Bafana's Brandon Petersen snub by Hugo Broos and chances of making the 2025 AFCON squad

Brandon Petersen lost his Kaizer Chiefs spot in the 2023/24 edition owing to high-profile mistakes that cost Amakhosi in vital matches across all competitions.

With Bruce Bvuma shaky, the club signed TS Galaxy's shot-stopper Fiacre Ntwari at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign, but after taking too long to settle, he lost his position to Bvuma.

Petersen came into the picture later in the season, inspiring the then Nasreddine Nabi-led Kaizer Chiefs to the Nedbank Cup glory, which was their first piece of silverware in a decade.

The 31-year-old has now grown from strength to strength across all competitions, commanding his area effectively, something that has been missing from him in the recent past.

As it is, Bvuma and Ntwari - who is currently nursing a shoulder injury- are now battling to deputise the Glamour Boys' skipper.