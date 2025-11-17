Kaizer Chiefs legend weighs in on Bafana Bafana's Brandon Petersen snub by Hugo Broos and chances of making the 2025 AFCON squad
The recent rise of Petersen
Brandon Petersen lost his Kaizer Chiefs spot in the 2023/24 edition owing to high-profile mistakes that cost Amakhosi in vital matches across all competitions.
With Bruce Bvuma shaky, the club signed TS Galaxy's shot-stopper Fiacre Ntwari at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign, but after taking too long to settle, he lost his position to Bvuma.
Petersen came into the picture later in the season, inspiring the then Nasreddine Nabi-led Kaizer Chiefs to the Nedbank Cup glory, which was their first piece of silverware in a decade.
The 31-year-old has now grown from strength to strength across all competitions, commanding his area effectively, something that has been missing from him in the recent past.
As it is, Bvuma and Ntwari - who is currently nursing a shoulder injury- are now battling to deputise the Glamour Boys' skipper.
What Petersen has achieved this season
Petersen has played 14 games across all competitions this season, and has, interestingly, managed to keep nine clean sheets and conceded just eight goals.
As a result, Kaizer Chiefs have collected 22 points in the Premier Soccer League from 11 games, which has put them third on the table, as well as the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, where Amakhosi have been paired with Zesco, Al Masry and Zamalek.
He has since revealed the motivation behind that, “It’s a very good feeling for me [to keep clean sheets]” he said in a recent interview.
"It’s important to have clean sheets, but I think what’s more important is a good overall team performance and maximum points.
“I am not really focused on how many clean sheets I am keeping.
What’s more important is to make sure that we have a good team performance week in [and] week out. I’d take a good victory over a clean sheet any day," Petersen concluded.
Chiefs' legend weighs in on Petersen's Bafana snub
Former Kaizer Chiefs custodian Joseph Setlhodi feels Petersen should be considered by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who is preparing his team for the Africa Cup of Nations.
The 73-year-old Belgian has stuck with his captain Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, and Ricardo Goss despite Petersen's form. Darren Johnson, Sage Stephens, and Renaldo Leaner are some keepers who have recently been considered by Broos.
“That is a tricky one because it all depends on coach Hugo Broos. It’s all about his choice and what he feels is best for the national team," Setlhodi responded to FARPost when asked whether Petersen should be included in the Bafana Bafana team.
“Yes, Petersen is in good form, no doubt about that, but Broos will tell you that the guys he is selecting are doing well. It’s a matter of why fix what is not broken?
“We all say Petersen should be called up to the national team, but it is all up to Broos. He will say the ones he has are giving him what he wants.
“But yes, it’s obvious Petersen is playing well for Chiefs and is doing well. He just has to keep on working hard. This should not discourage him; hard work pays off. There is still a lot to play for," he concluded.
How Bafana Bafana's snub can inspire Petersen
Well, Petersen's chances of playing or not playing in the 2025 AFCON are evenly balanced, with Ricardo Goss of Siwelele, most likely, being the only one not assured of his position.
What he should do is to continue delivering for Chiefs domestically and abroad.
Even if he fails to make the Morocco squad, he will have a bigger chance of making the team that will play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.