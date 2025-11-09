VIDEO - Thembinkosi Lorch Piles More Pressure On Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos! Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates star scores again to help Wydad Casablanca reclaim Moroccan Botola Pro top spot
Lorch on target again
South African star Thembinkosi Lorch scored once again as Wydad Casablanca claimed a 2-1 win over Olympique de Safi in a Botola Pro League encounter on Sunday.
With an assist from Morocco international Nordin Amrabat, the South African found the back of the net in the 26th minute.
In the fifth minute of added time of the first half, Amrabat doubled Wydad's lead through a penalty.
Lorch was withdrawn in the 69th minute as Zouheir El Moutaraji came on when head coach Amine Benhachem made changes.
Late in the second half, OC Sfi attempted to mount a comeback when they scored, but could not. Sofian El Moudane's penalty in the 81st minute denied Lorch and his teammates a clean sheet away from home.
Where does the win leave Wydad?
The Moroccan giants are at the top of the Botola Pro League table with 20 points after eight games.
That could change, though, if FAR Rabat win their game against Maghreb Fez later tonight. In case of a victory, FAR Rabat will go top of Wydad courtesy of a superior goal difference.
Meanwhile, Raja Casablanca, under former Pirates and Simba SC coach Fadlu Davids, are fourth with 15 points after seven games.
On November 23, Wydad will play host to Kenya's Nairobi United in a CAF Confederation Cup group game.
Lorch keeps shining
Lorch has been enjoying some top form for Wydad; he has scored five goals in nine matches across all competitions so far this season. His goal against Safi is his third in four matches.
Recently, he was on target on Wednesday against Hassania Agadir in a 2-1 league victory. The former Sea Robber also scored in a CAF Confederation Cup game against Asante Kotoko of Ghana, where they won 5-1.
Can he convince Broos?
Although Lorch has been doing well with the former CAF Champions League winners, his form has done little to convince the Belgian tactician.
The Bafana head coach overlooked the forward once again when he named his squad to face Zambia in an international friendly this month.
In fact, Broos delivered his assessment that indicated Lorch is not in his short-term or long-term plans, even with the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup finals coming up.
“You have to make choices. Lorch was once with us, I think two years ago, when we played in Morocco, and he was playing very well at Pirates at that moment,” Broos said.
“His performance was not good. Then I followed him; he played, then he didn’t play. At Pirates, he dropped out of the team, and then he went to Sundowns because Rhulani wanted him," he added.
"But after a few months, he didn’t play anymore. Ok, now he’s playing well in Morocco, but you also have to look at his age. This is not the future; I’m very sorry. This is not the future."
As Broos is expected to leave his position after the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, maybe that will open a new chapter for Lorch and Bafana.