VIDEO - Thembinkosi Lorch Piles More Pressure On Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos! Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates star scores again to help Wydad Casablanca reclaim Moroccan Botola Pro top spot

South African star Thembinkosi Lorch scored once again as Wydad Casablanca claimed a 2-1 win over Olympique de Safi in a Botola Pro League encounter on Sunday.

With an assist from Morocco international Nordin Amrabat, the South African found the back of the net in the 26th minute.

In the fifth minute of added time of the first half, Amrabat doubled Wydad's lead through a penalty.

Lorch was withdrawn in the 69th minute as Zouheir El Moutaraji came on when head coach Amine Benhachem made changes.

Late in the second half, OC Sfi attempted to mount a comeback when they scored, but could not. Sofian El Moudane's penalty in the 81st minute denied Lorch and his teammates a clean sheet away from home.