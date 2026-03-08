Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune reveals how he and Senzo Meyiwa changed South African goalkeeping forever - 'I made it fashionable'

“When it comes to my highs for a goalkeeper, I’ve done enough to say I made goalkeeping fashionable, and I can claim that,” Khune said on eNCA’s Beyond Game Day.

“Because before I started playing, goalkeepers were not recognised. Goalkeepers were not winning man of the match.

“Goalkeepers were not nominated for footballer of the year, players’ player, player of the year.

“But as soon as we took the field, myself and my late friend Senzo Meyiwa [MHSRIP], it was what we told ourselves at the age of 15," added the Bafana legend.

“To say, ‘My brother, you’re at Pirates I’m at Chiefs. There’s [Williams] Okpara this side it’s Brian Baloyi here, as soon as they step aside and retire, we have to take goalkeeping on a whole new level.

“And we did exactly that. Even when we met in the tunnel before every game or even at the U20, U23, Bafana Bafana camp, we will say, ‘Let’s give the fans a good show' ."