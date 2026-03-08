Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune reveals how he and Senzo Meyiwa changed South African goalkeeping forever - 'I made it fashionable'
The faces of SA goalkeeping
Speaking on the legacy they built together, Itumeleng Khune reflected on a time when the man between the sticks was often the forgotten figure on the pitch, rarely receiving the individual accolades reserved for goalscorers and creative midfielders.
The relationship between Khune and Senzo Meyiwa began long before they were household names.
Khune revealed that they shared a vision for the future of their position as teenagers, promising to elevate the status of goalkeepers once the established legends of the time moved on.
The pact between two legends
“When it comes to my highs for a goalkeeper, I’ve done enough to say I made goalkeeping fashionable, and I can claim that,” Khune said on eNCA’s Beyond Game Day.
“Because before I started playing, goalkeepers were not recognised. Goalkeepers were not winning man of the match.
“Goalkeepers were not nominated for footballer of the year, players’ player, player of the year.
“But as soon as we took the field, myself and my late friend Senzo Meyiwa [MHSRIP], it was what we told ourselves at the age of 15," added the Bafana legend.
“To say, ‘My brother, you’re at Pirates I’m at Chiefs. There’s [Williams] Okpara this side it’s Brian Baloyi here, as soon as they step aside and retire, we have to take goalkeeping on a whole new level.
“And we did exactly that. Even when we met in the tunnel before every game or even at the U20, U23, Bafana Bafana camp, we will say, ‘Let’s give the fans a good show' ."
Transforming the perception of goalkeepers
Before the emergence of 'Itu' and 'Nzori,' South African goalkeepers were frequently seen as supporting acts rather than the main attraction. Khune, renowned for his world-class distribution and reflexes, and Meyiwa, known for his incredible shot-stopping and bravery, changed that narrative during their peak years in the Premier Soccer League.
“I’ll pull off a save this side and you’ll pull off a save that side," Khune continued
“We used to love when we would hear the crowd singing our names and we were able to change goalkeeping.
“Those were my highs because I have ticked all the boxes.
“There isn’t a trophy I haven’t won [in the PSL that is].”
Devastating blow to Mzansi football fraternity
The football world was plunged into mourning in October 2014 when Meyiwa was tragically murdered in an alleged home invasion in Vosloorus.
The loss was a devastating blow to the South African sporting community and particularly to Khune, who lost his closest rival and friend.
At the time of his death, Meyiwa was at the peak of his powers, leading both the Buccaneers and the national team with distinction.
The void left by the Pirates captain was immense, yet the standard the two had set together continued to influence the younger generation of keepers.