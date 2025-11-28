Kaizer Chiefs legend details what separates 'runner' Ashley Du Preez and Orlando Pirates' Oswin Appollis
Du Preez and Appollis' season so far
Speedy forward Ashley du Preez has found it difficult to make an impact for Kaizer Chiefs this season.
The former Stellenbosch FC star is yet to score a goal and has managed just one assist in eight matches across all competitions.
His struggles in front of goal have drawn backlash from Chiefs supporters and the criticism intensified after he missed a sitter in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary-round first leg away to AS Simba.
His dip in form has become more noticeable at a time when Orlando Pirates winger Oswin Appollis continues to earn rave reviews for his consistent brilliance.
Appollis’ standout performances have secured him a spot in the Bafana Bafana squad.
He is now widely regarded as one of the players with the potential to shine for South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe details the difference between the two players.
Chiefs legend notes what sets apart Appollis from Du Preez
"Du Preez is a runner, and Appollis is one of those players who, minus opponents in front of him," Shongwe told KickOff.
"Du Preez depends on passes played from deep in the middle. Du Preez depends on the space that is left behind by the opposition defenders.
"If the opposition's defensive line is low Du Preez can't play. That's because he needs a space to run, he is a runner. That's why he depends on the long passes.
"Du Preez excelled at Stellenbosch because they kept a low block while he was still there, and that time, most teams they were playing a high line against Stellenbosch," the former Eswatini goalkeeper added.
"The Stellies used to sit back for most of their games. That's why Du Preez played so well that time because he always had space behind the opposition's high line.
"That is why sometimes he even scored from clearances. I remember a goal he scored against Mamelodi Sundowns, which was from a clearance. The game was played at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria.
"Unlike Appollis, whether you keep a low block, he will stretch you, he will invite you, he will minus you, he will draw the central defenders, he will play as an inverted winger, he will cut inside with speed and skill, and still whip in a cross".
Belief in Du Preez away from Naturena
While Du Preez appears to be getting more criticism, former Chippa United coach Vladislav Heric sings from the speedy player's corner.
Just before Chiefs faced Al Masry in a CAF Champions League match last weekend, the Serb had confidence Du Preez could shine.
“Du Preez is a very unpredictable player. I think he is right for cup competitions, he is that type of player,” Heric said.
“Some players are good when they come [in] as a sub. So, I believe Du Preez will win the match for Chiefs.
“Yes, he might be missing chances, but he can't miss them forever. That is my belief. Our biggest problem in South Africa is that if a player misses two or three chances, we put him on the bench.
"That's why we don't have strikers today. It's a very powerful squad Chiefs are sending out to Egypt," added the former Black Leopards coach.
“They do have a team to win the Confederation Cup. As always, teams that are not doing so well in domestic football always do well in CAF competitions."
What comes next?
Appollis might have missed the chance to shine in the CAF Champions League after Pirates were eliminated, but he still has the grand stage of the 2025 AFCON to showcase his talent.
The winger has become an important figure for Bafana and is an almost obvious choice to be part of South Africa coach Hugo Broos's final squad for AFCON.
His focus now is on avoiding injury and staying fit as the national team coach edges closer to confirming his AFCON selections.
Appollis knows that a strong showing at the tournament to be hosted by Morocco could add glitter to his profile to attract overseas clubs.
While he watches that opportunity unfold, another narrative surrounds Du Preez, who is set to miss AFCON through injury.
On the other hand, while Du Preez is set to miss AFCON, he still has a continental platform in the CAF Confederation Cup to prove his worth.
Both players face contrasting paths, but each still has something big to play for on the continental stage.