Kaizer Chiefs legend details what separates 'runner' Ashley Du Preez and Orlando Pirates' Oswin Appollis

Speedy forward Ashley du Preez has found it difficult to make an impact for Kaizer Chiefs this season.

The former Stellenbosch FC star is yet to score a goal and has managed just one assist in eight matches across all competitions.

His struggles in front of goal have drawn backlash from Chiefs supporters and the criticism intensified after he missed a sitter in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary-round first leg away to AS Simba.

His dip in form has become more noticeable at a time when Orlando Pirates winger Oswin Appollis continues to earn rave reviews for his consistent brilliance.

Appollis’ standout performances have secured him a spot in the Bafana Bafana squad.

He is now widely regarded as one of the players with the potential to shine for South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe details the difference between the two players.