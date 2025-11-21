Ex-PSL coach Vladislav Heric makes bold declaration, insists struggling 'Ashley Du Preez will win the match for Kaizer Chiefs' in CAF Confederation Cup clash with Al Masry

Kaizer Chiefs forward Ashley Du Preez has endured a difficult start to the season, struggling to find his rhythm in front of goal.

Despite making seven appearances across all competitions, he is yet to score and has contributed just a single assist.

His struggles reached a low point during Chiefs’ trip to the DR Congo for their CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round, first-leg match against AS Simba.

In that game, the former Stellenbosch forward missed a golden opportunity with the goal wide open, a moment that drew heavy criticism from fans and analysts alike.

Now, as Chiefs resume their Confederation Cup campaign with a Group D fixture away at Al Masry on Sunday, all eyes are on Du Preez once again as Chiefs will not have three key forwards available for selection.

Du Preez has travelled with the team to Egypt and could be handed another chance to start and his presence in the squad could be a sign of the trust the technical team have in him.

Former Chippa United coach Vladislav Heric is convinced that Du Preez has the quality to make a meaningful impact.