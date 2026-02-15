'Kaizer Chiefs is dead as fans think this is FIFA 14, offload all useless players and don't hire Pitso Mosimane as unfortunately football is not about dreams' - fans
FIFA 14
The problem is that Chiefs fans think this is FIFA 14, win games, get three points and celebrate in silence 😂😂🤦- Taolelo Elias
Flavio Silva is a liability!
Flavio Da Silva is a liability in the first half; he loses the ball in the wrong places and nearly costs us. He needs to fight - Thulani
Useless
Chiefs must offload all useless players - Nkubunda Qwabezana
Fans should play
I wish those fans were playing instead of the team - Thabang Nape
Celebrate video call
MTN8 ❌
Carling Black cup ❌
Nedbank ❌
Baby CAF Lite ❌
League.......... 0%chances
The only thing they'll celebrate this season is Mukoko's video call 🤣 - Anele Poni
What is this?
Kaizer Chiefs, what is this? These coaches set up this team for a draw, and it backfired. You can tell by that midfield. Pule Mmodi, my brother, I don’t understand how he gets selected every match - Tebogo
Chiefs is dead
Chiefs is dead and I understand now why they don't hire Pitso. There was no need to sign Monyane, Mako, Matlou, Ndlovu, Igadoro, Mmodi even Msimango. None of these players would play under Pitso. They would not sign players for Pitso. Look at Vilakazi ever promising, Mdu has been played 100 game for chiefs but you can't even justify that. These players need a proper guidance from a proper coach. Who scouted Saile? Who scouted Nabi? Nabi's CV is not good enough to coach chiefs. - Khaya Racaza
Used to this
Ai we are used to this: we are defending Nedbank, we focus on caf, now we are winning the league 🙄🙄 - Abrizo Tim
Orchestra
We still the best orchestra around, just need a proper Conductor. Still we rise✌️✌️✌️✌️- Innocent Mabaso
How many goals?
Shame Under 15 FC 😂😂, they think the league is won with 1 goal per game - Nkul'eko F Ntuli
Eat samoosa
They went to Egypt to eat samoosa😂🤣😅 - Bhuti Wenu Omdala
Not about dreams
Unfortunately, football is not about dreams; it is about playing on the field. Chiefs play rubbish, they are going to win nothing this season - Moremogolo Nchoe