Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kaizer Chiefs lose to ZamalekBackpagepix
Steve Blues

'Kaizer Chiefs is dead as fans think this is FIFA 14, offload all useless players and don't hire Pitso Mosimane as unfortunately football is not about dreams' - fans

The Glamour Boys came into the fixture at Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia just needing a draw to progress. They fell 2-1 to Zamalek and exited the CAF Confederation Cup at the group stage. Now, as the dust settles, fans have taken to social media to vent their feelings over the result and Amakhosi's performance.

  • FIFA 14

    FIFA 14

    The problem is that Chiefs fans think this is FIFA 14, win games, get three points and celebrate in silence 😂😂🤦- Taolelo Elias

    • Advertisement
  • Flavio Silva of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Flavio Silva is a liability!

    Flavio Da Silva is a liability in the first half; he loses the ball in the wrong places and nearly costs us. He needs to fight - Thulani

  • George Matlou, Kaizer Chiefs

    Useless

    Chiefs must offload all useless players - Nkubunda Qwabezana

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Fans should play

    I wish those fans were playing instead of the team - Thabang Nape

  • Masindi Nemtajela and Soso Mukoko, Orlando Pirates vs LupopoBackpage

    Celebrate video call

    MTN8 ❌

    Carling Black cup ❌

    Nedbank ❌

    Baby CAF Lite ❌

    League.......... 0%chances

    The only thing they'll celebrate this season is Mukoko's video call 🤣 - Anele Poni

  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    What is this?

    Kaizer Chiefs, what is this? These coaches set up this team for a draw, and it backfired. You can tell by that midfield. Pule Mmodi, my brother, I don’t understand how he gets selected every match - Tebogo

  • FBL-CAF-C1-AHLY-SETIFAFP

    Chiefs is dead

    Chiefs is dead and I understand now why they don't hire Pitso. There was no need to sign Monyane, Mako, Matlou, Ndlovu, Igadoro, Mmodi even Msimango. None of these players would play under Pitso. They would not sign players for Pitso. Look at Vilakazi ever promising, Mdu has been played 100 game for chiefs but you can't even justify that. These players need a proper guidance from a proper coach. Who scouted Saile? Who scouted Nabi? Nabi's CV is not good enough to coach chiefs. - Khaya Racaza

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Used to this

    Ai we are used to this: we are defending Nedbank, we focus on caf, now we are winning the league 🙄🙄 - Abrizo Tim

  • AUSTRIA-CULTURE-MUSIC-OPERA BALLAFP

    Orchestra

    We still the best orchestra around, just need a proper Conductor. Still we rise✌️✌️✌️✌️- Innocent Mabaso

  • Kaizer Chiefs, DStv Diski ChallengeBackpagepix

    How many goals?

    Shame Under 15 FC 😂😂, they think the league is won with 1 goal per game - Nkul'eko F Ntuli

  • Samoosa

    Eat samoosa

    They went to Egypt to eat samoosa😂🤣😅 - Bhuti Wenu Omdala

  • Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Backpage

    Not about dreams

    Unfortunately, football is not about dreams; it is about playing on the field. Chiefs play rubbish, they are going to win nothing this season - Moremogolo Nchoe

0