'Kaizer Chiefs is dead as fans think this is FIFA 14, offload all useless players and don't hire Pitso Mosimane as unfortunately football is not about dreams' - fans

Chiefs is dead and I understand now why they don't hire Pitso. There was no need to sign Monyane, Mako, Matlou, Ndlovu, Igadoro, Mmodi even Msimango. None of these players would play under Pitso. They would not sign players for Pitso. Look at Vilakazi ever promising, Mdu has been played 100 game for chiefs but you can't even justify that. These players need a proper guidance from a proper coach. Who scouted Saile? Who scouted Nabi? Nabi's CV is not good enough to coach chiefs. - Khaya Racaza