Elias Mokwana, Esperance de Tunis, February 2025.Esperance
Michael Madyira

Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana gives Kaizer Chiefs future transfer hope ahead of Esperance's Caf Champions League clash with Mamelodi Sundowns - 'The dream is still there, in the future I might go'

CAF Champions LeagueEsperanceLamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer ChiefsLamontville Golden ArrowsKaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer LeagueE. MokwanaSouth AfricaTransfersMamelodi Sundowns FC vs EsperanceMamelodi Sundowns FC

The former Sekhukhune United winger opted to go to North Africa amid interest from Amakhosi but is now apparently open for a move to Naturena.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mokwana joined Esperance before the start of the current season
  • He has been one of the top performers for the Tunisians
  • The Bafana star has not shut the door on Chiefs
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches