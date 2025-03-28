Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana gives Kaizer Chiefs future transfer hope ahead of Esperance's Caf Champions League clash with Mamelodi Sundowns - 'The dream is still there, in the future I might go'

The former Sekhukhune United winger opted to go to North Africa amid interest from Amakhosi but is now apparently open for a move to Naturena.

Mokwana joined Esperance before the start of the current season

He has been one of the top performers for the Tunisians

The Bafana star has not shut the door on Chiefs