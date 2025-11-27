Kaizer Chiefs Doctor Khumalo asks South Africans to go understand Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos since 'Hugo has a big animal ahead of him'
Who made the provisional squad?
Coach Hugo Broos selected a wide range of players from whom he will select his final 23 in the next two weeks or so.
Bafana Bafana have been placed in Group B of the biennial competition alongside seven-time champions Egypt as well as COSAFA duo Angola and Zimbabwe.
Here are the players who made the initial squad named by the national team's technical team.
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Ricardo Goss – Siwele FC, Sipho Chaine – Orlando Pirates FC, Renaldo Leaner – Sekhukhune FC, Darren Johnson – AmaZulu FC, Brandon Petersen – Kaizer Chiefs FC
Defenders: Ime Okon – Hannover 96 (Germany), Samukelo Kabini – Molde FK (Norway), Khuliso Mudau – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Fezile Ngcaba – Durban City FC, Thabang Matuludi – Polokwane City FC, Thabo Moloisane – Stellenbosch FC, Khululmani Ndamane – TS Galaxy FC, Mbekezeli Mbokazi – Orlando Pirates FC, Aubrey Modiba – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Keegan Allan – Amazulu FC, Vuyo Letlapa – Sekhukhune FC, Nkosinathi Sibisi – Orlando Pirates FC, Malibongwe Khoza – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Siyabonga Ngezana – FCSB (Romania), Thapelo Morena – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Thabiso Monyane – Orlando Pirates FC, Tylon Smith – Queens Park Rangers (England), Fawaaz Basadien – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Bradley Cross – Kaizer Chiefs FC
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Luke Le Roux – Portsmouth FC (England), Bathusi Aubaas – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Thalente Mbatha – Orlando Pirates FC, Siphesihle Mkhize – Sekhukhune FC, Siphesihle Maduna – TS Galaxy FC, Ndamomelo Maphangule – Polokwane City FC, Sphephelo Sithole – CD Tondela (Portugal), Masindi Nematjajela – Orlando Pirates FC, Mthetheleli Mthiyane – Stellenbosch FC, Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Lyle Foster – Burnley FC (England), Puso Dithejane – TS Galaxy FC, Bongokuhle Hlongwane – Minnesota SC (USA), Tshepang Moremi – Orlando Pirates FC, Mihlali Mayambela – Aris Limassol (Cyprus), Ashley Cupido – Stellenbosch FC
Forwards: Evidence Makgopa – Orlando Pirates FC, Sipho Mbule – Orlando Pirates FC, Keletso Makgalwa – Sekhukhune FC, Shandre Campbell – Club Brugge (Belgium), Relebohile Mofokeng – Orlando Pirates FC, Elias Mokwama – Al Hazem (Saudi Arabia), Oswin Appollis – Orlando Pirates FC, Kamogelo Sebelebele – Orlando Pirates FC, Patrick Maswanganyi – Orlando Pirates FC, Iqraam Rayners – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Mduduzi Shabalala – Kaizer Chiefs FC, Mohau Nkota – Al Ettifaq (Saudi Arabia)
- GOAL
Who was overlooked?
There were questions about the inclusion of veteran midfielder Themba Zwane, who has not played for South Africa in a year. The 36-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns captain has been barely involved owing to the injuries he has suffered.
Thembinkosi Lorch, who has been in fine form for Wydad Athletic Club both domestically and abroad, was overlooked amid calls from some coaches and stakeholders.
Some also felt that Sekhukhune United striker Bradley Grobler deserved a place in the team, especially after scoring vital goals for Babina Noko. The 37-year-old is currently among the top scorers in the Premier Soccer League.
Let Broos do his work
Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has now told off those who are criticizing Broos for the selections he made. He argues the national team's technical team knows what it wants ahead of the prestigious continental competition."From where I’m seated in my experience, I think the coach has a big animal ahead of him; and if you have a big animal, you can’t come up with the players that still have to adjust to the philosophy of the coach," he said on the 10Bet Podcast.
“Ninety percent, if not 95% that you call, are players that understand you. They understand the social factor of the progression in terms of influencing performance.
“So, let’s try to understand what a coach and his technical team are trying to achieve on this because after the Zambia game, it’s the end of the month and then the PSL is continuing," Khumalo continued.
"There won’t be probably a date where he will get another international game before he could go to Morocco. So, I think the way he’s gone about selecting his squad, he’s keeping the core, but the experience that I have and understanding what the coach is trying to do and his technical team, they really want to keep that social factor within," he concluded.
- Backpage
Broos' challenges before hanging his boots
Broos insists he will not take any other challenge once he is done with the Bafana Bafana assignment mid-next year.
In the 2023 edition, South Africa, under the Belgian, won bronze, and the team will be hoping to go all the way in the forthcoming assignment.
The next hurdle for the AFCON-winning coach will be in 2026, where the country will be competing in the FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.