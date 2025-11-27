Kaizer Chiefs Doctor Khumalo asks South Africans to go understand Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos since 'Hugo has a big animal ahead of him'

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has now told off those who are criticizing Broos for the selections he made. He argues the national team's technical team knows what it wants ahead of the prestigious continental competition.

"From where I’m seated in my experience, I think the coach has a big animal ahead of him; and if you have a big animal, you can’t come up with the players that still have to adjust to the philosophy of the coach," he said on the 10Bet Podcast.

“Ninety percent, if not 95% that you call, are players that understand you. They understand the social factor of the progression in terms of influencing performance.

“So, let’s try to understand what a coach and his technical team are trying to achieve on this because after the Zambia game, it’s the end of the month and then the PSL is continuing," Khumalo continued.

"There won’t be probably a date where he will get another international game before he could go to Morocco. So, I think the way he’s gone about selecting his squad, he’s keeping the core, but the experience that I have and understanding what the coach is trying to do and his technical team, they really want to keep that social factor within," he concluded.