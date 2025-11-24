'Broos giving Kaizer Chiefs false hope, we know none will make AFCON squad! Themba Zwane must be younger than Lorch but whole nation is crying for Thembinkosi; but Injury did Nyiko Mobbie dirty' - Fans
South Africa are set for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations that will take centre stage on the continent from December 21 to January 18 in Morocco. Mzansi tactician named his initial 55-man provisional squad on Monday, which will be trimmed to 23 early next month, who will represent the nation. Some call-ups, however, have raised eyebrows.
Themba Zwane is among the players who made coach Hugo Broos' team that is being considered for the biennial competition in North Africa in the next couple of weeks.
Kaizer Chiefs produced four players, but, as usual, it is Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns who dominated the initial squad.
Questions have been asked regarding the criteria of selection criteria by the technical team. Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.