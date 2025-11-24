+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Themba Zwane and Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

'Broos giving Kaizer Chiefs false hope, we know none will make AFCON squad! Themba Zwane must be younger than Lorch but whole nation is crying for Thembinkosi; but Injury did Nyiko Mobbie dirty' - Fans

South Africa are set for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations that will take centre stage on the continent from December 21 to January 18 in Morocco. Mzansi tactician named his initial 55-man provisional squad on Monday, which will be trimmed to 23 early next month, who will represent the nation. Some call-ups, however, have raised eyebrows.

Themba Zwane is among the players who made coach Hugo Broos' team that is being considered for the biennial competition in North Africa in the next couple of weeks. 

Kaizer Chiefs produced four players, but, as usual, it is Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns who dominated the initial squad.

Questions have been asked regarding the criteria of selection criteria by the technical team. Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • Bafana Bafana fansGetty

    Stop playing with our feelings

    You think we don’t see you, Broos, we know the final squad already, stop playing with our feelings - Venda Hayani 

    • Advertisement
  • Nyiko Mobbie, Bafana Bafana, September 2023Backpagepix

    Injury did Mobbie dity

    Injury did Nyiko Mobbie dirty. l am afraid it may be over for national team colours, but interestingly enough, Fawaaz Basadien, who is in grand grandstand, made the cut. Mobbie has hardly ever disappointed in national team colours, you can rate him or not, but in the national team was mostly good - KB Ramasimong

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    Selections not football based?

    We all know some of these selections are not based on football reasons - Ghostonlys

  • Lorch, Broos and GroblerGOAL

    Just because Grobler & Lorch don't play for Downs or Bucs

    The only sin Bradley Grobler and Thembinkosi Lorch committed is that they are not playing for Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates -  Vho Nefale

  • Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    CAF Inter-Club already paying dividends?

    Brandon Petersen, Thabiso Monyane, Bradley Cross, and Mduduzi Shabalala are there. Our CAF Inter-Club participation is already paying off before we could even win it -  Aey Dear

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Petersen & Monyane deserve it

    Brandon Petersen and Cross well deserved the recognition. As for Monyane, he has proven himself and surely will be there; the coach needs to start him next game. Mdu eish, I am not sure -  Sirgoatedza

  • Thembinkosi Lorch & Hugo Broos, October 2025, GFXGoal

    Whole nation is crying for Lorch

    We love what Broos has done, but him not being South African makes him not see the importance of Lorch to the people. Just call the guy to the 26-man squad and leave these guys that you will not play. The whole nation is crying for one man; grant us the wish - Delgado Thabiso

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Broos giving Chiefs false hope?

    Broos is giving Kaizer Chiefs fans false hope. We all know none will make the final AFCON squad - Lerato

  • Percy Tau, Bafana Bafana

    Glad Tau is not there

    Not a bad squad. He picked everyone. I'm glad Percy Tau is not here. It's coming home this time around - Mafezama

  • Themba Zwane, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Zwane must be younger than Lorch

    Themba last played on the 14th of September. How is he making it to the squad? He must be younger than Lorch! - Nkosi

Premier Soccer League
Magesi FC crest
Magesi FC
MGE
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Africa Cup of Nations
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Angola crest
Angola
ANG