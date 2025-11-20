Kaizer Chiefs Diski Challenge assistant coach Dillon Sheppard praises the 'unbelievable character' of Naledi Hlongwane, Kabelo Nkgwesa and Thulani Mabaso after demotion back to DDC squad
Chiefs demote three players
Kaizer Chiefs have sent Naledi Hlongwane, Kabelo Nkgwesa and Thulani Mabaso back to the reserve side after a period of training with the senior team.
Their demotion comes as a surprise, given how rapidly they had progressed and how strongly they were tipped to become key first-team players after helping Amakhosi to the DStv Diski Challenge title last season.
Despite the move, Chiefs DDC assistant coach Dillon Sheppard has praised the trio for their attitude.
Sheppard's remarks dismissed any suggestion that the youngsters struggled to cope with the demands of first-team football.
That leaves expectations still high on the three players promising to return for senior-team responsibilities.
Chiefs first team door still open for trio
“It was a positive conversation. I think he [Hlongwane] is a very level-headed boy, very confident in his ability. So, we had a discussion with him, and to be fair, he has come down to the DDC, and he has carried on with the same attitude,” Sheppard said as per Sowetan Live.
“Unfortunately, he missed a couple of weeks because he had a hamstring injury, so he didn’t have continuous game time. But he came on at the weekend and he scored [against Orlando Pirates reserves], and he showed his quality.
“With the three players that went into the first team and came back to the DDC, they have shown unbelievable character. They have come back, and they started on the same foot they left with. The first team is monitoring their progress, and when the opportunity comes, it is about them being ready for that.”
Chiefs producing international football material but not making the first team
Chiefs have contributed a number of players to the South Africa national Under-17 and 20 teams that participated at their respective FIFA World Cup age groups this year.
The likes of Mfundo Vilakazi, goalkeeper Takalani Mazhamba, Sifiso Timba, Luke Baartman, Neo Bohloko, Shaun Els, Keabetswe Morake, Lebo Dhlamini and Teboho Mlangeni formed part of the age group teams.
While these players are yet to make an impact in the first team, except Mfundo Vilakazi, there are high expectations on them to become big names in South African football in the near future.
“It is the highest level of the competition. If I go back to my own career, I didn’t get the opportunity to play in the junior World Cup [with] that type of level of competition and experience,” Sheppard said.
“These boys have gone there and played against the best of the world. Give credit to coach Vela [Khumalo] and coach [Raymond] Mdaka with the U-20s.
"If you see the young talent that has come through from DDC level, it is a huge positive, and long may [it] continue because it is important for the development of our young players.”
What comes next?
Chiefs continue to see a growing number of their academy graduates leaving the club in search of regular first-team football, either on loan or permanent deals.
Promising youngsters like Xolani Cossa and Samkelo Zwane have been sent out on loan to Botswana and Siwelele FC, respectively, to gain much-needed game time.
Even key members of last season’s DDC title triumph, including Sihle Tati and Ntandoyenkosi Ntando, have moved on to join Puso Dithejane and Khulumani Ndamane at TS Galaxy.
This trend has raised questions about whether the club truly believes in their own development products.
To some, these departures paint a picture of a club struggling to integrate youth into their senior team plans and, in the process, justifying Morena Ramoreboli's assertion that Chiefs hesitate to test their reserve team players.
That leaves Chiefs with a task to prove that their academy still has a meaningful pathway to the first team.