Kaizer Chiefs Diski Challenge assistant coach Dillon Sheppard praises the 'unbelievable character' of Naledi Hlongwane, Kabelo Nkgwesa and Thulani Mabaso after demotion back to DDC squad

Kaizer Chiefs have sent Naledi Hlongwane, Kabelo Nkgwesa and Thulani Mabaso back to the reserve side after a period of training with the senior team.

Their demotion comes as a surprise, given how rapidly they had progressed and how strongly they were tipped to become key first-team players after helping Amakhosi to the DStv Diski Challenge title last season.

Despite the move, Chiefs DDC assistant coach Dillon Sheppard has praised the trio for their attitude.

Sheppard's remarks dismissed any suggestion that the youngsters struggled to cope with the demands of first-team football.

That leaves expectations still high on the three players promising to return for senior-team responsibilities.