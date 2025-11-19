Galaxy's interest in Kaizer Chiefs starlet confirmed and Amakhosi accused of not having 'time to experiment' as defender dazzles under ex-Orlando Pirates coach

Ramoreboli has emphasised the importance of the DDC in churning out talent.

He has encouraged players who struggle to graduate into Premier Soccer League football to try out their luck in the Botswana top-flight league where he says doors are open for them to come.

"So, for me, I feel that it’s very important that the opportunity can be used by many clubs to say, we have these players," Ramoreboli said.

"Can you have a look at them? Matebele is one of the teams that is coached by [Reneilwe] Letsholonyane. They are playing with lot of young players. And if you get two, three young players from South Africa, from the DDC League, who have graduated, they can come here and contribute

"So, I think that’s the most important thing. And again, I still feel that many of the players that are coming in from South Africa, they are doing well, honestly, there’s also one boy at Matebele," the former Maluti FET College coach continued.

"He played for couple of clubs. He’s doing very well here. So, I think, personally, it’s a good thing that we see. The DDC program has benefited many players, but at the same time, there are a lot of players that have just disappeared with good talent, just because maybe in his position, there is someone doing well, and the team could not promote him to the senior team.

“For me, I think it’s high time that South African teams with DDC laps, they need to start having relationships with teams in Botswana where they can easily place some of their good players, because I still feel that they will grow," the Rosendal-born tactician explained.

“So, for me, I think it’s a very good platform for players to grow, because the league is also growing. The league is becoming very competitive and it’s very physical.

"So, if you get your players to play this side, I still feel that maybe in a year or two, they will be ready to play in the senior team. "