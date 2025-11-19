Galaxy's interest in Kaizer Chiefs starlet confirmed and Amakhosi accused of not having 'time to experiment' as defender dazzles under ex-Orlando Pirates coach
Galaxy were keen to sign Chiefs product
Former Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli has explained how he once had his eye on Xolani Cossa while the left-back was still impressing for the Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge team.
Cossa was part of the championship-winning Amakhosi reserve side last season.
Although the move to Galaxy never materialised, the defender still ended up in Botswana, where he is now turning out for Black Lions FC under former Orlando Pirates coach Owen da Gama.
Ramoreboli, now at the helm of the Botswana national team, continues to speak glowingly of the Chiefs development product.
He opens up on how the 21-year-old failed to move to Galaxy and also explains how Amakhsi were reluctant to throw him into the first team deep end.
How Cossa's move to Galaxy failed
“Fortunately, Xolani, I wanted him because I have a very good relationship with Coach Vela [Khumalo], so I wanted him at Jwaneng Galaxy, and we had already finalised things,” said Ramoreboli as per iDiski Times.
“Unfortunately, when the move had to happen, I think there was a possibility of him being promoted to the senior team, and we had to withdraw. Unfortunately, he had to play another season in the DDC.
“But I think if one has to advise a lot of teams in South Africa, and which is something that I was saying this side about our junior teams, especially the national teams, I said we have the under 20s," the South African tactician continued.
“It’s always difficult for Xolani to break into the senior team of Kaizer Chiefs, because there they want the results. There they want to be consistent. They want to win. They don’t have time to experiment."So that is why maybe it will be difficult for Xolani, if one has to talk of [Aden] McCarthy, he had to play the national team. He was part of the CHAN team, which I think it prepared him for the senior team challenges."
How DDC players can grow more in the BPL
Ramoreboli has emphasised the importance of the DDC in churning out talent.
He has encouraged players who struggle to graduate into Premier Soccer League football to try out their luck in the Botswana top-flight league where he says doors are open for them to come.
"So, for me, I feel that it’s very important that the opportunity can be used by many clubs to say, we have these players," Ramoreboli said.
"Can you have a look at them? Matebele is one of the teams that is coached by [Reneilwe] Letsholonyane. They are playing with lot of young players. And if you get two, three young players from South Africa, from the DDC League, who have graduated, they can come here and contribute
"So, I think that’s the most important thing. And again, I still feel that many of the players that are coming in from South Africa, they are doing well, honestly, there’s also one boy at Matebele," the former Maluti FET College coach continued.
"He played for couple of clubs. He’s doing very well here. So, I think, personally, it’s a good thing that we see. The DDC program has benefited many players, but at the same time, there are a lot of players that have just disappeared with good talent, just because maybe in his position, there is someone doing well, and the team could not promote him to the senior team.
“For me, I think it’s high time that South African teams with DDC laps, they need to start having relationships with teams in Botswana where they can easily place some of their good players, because I still feel that they will grow," the Rosendal-born tactician explained.
“So, for me, I think it’s a very good platform for players to grow, because the league is also growing. The league is becoming very competitive and it’s very physical.
"So, if you get your players to play this side, I still feel that maybe in a year or two, they will be ready to play in the senior team. "
What comes next?
Cossa has been enjoying some good form for Black Lions this season, turning himself into a regular player.
That could catch the attention of Amakhosi coaches to have him next season.