Kaizer Chiefs criticized over Khanyisa Mayo's late decision 'they should have signed him two years ago' before he left Cape Town City

Kaizer Chiefs' lengthy pursuit to sign Khanyisa Mayo finally succeeded when the South African star joined them in September 2025.

Mayo, after shining with Cape Town City, joined Belouizdad in August 2024 at a time when he was a subject of intense interest from Chiefs.

The forward only came to Naturena after Algerian League 1 outfit's coach Sead Ramovic felt he was not going to fit into his plans.

Now, former Chiefs forward Junior Khanye has slammed the Glamour Boys for failing to sign the Bafana Bafana international before he left for North Africa.