Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder assesses Khanyisa Mayo's loan spell at Naturena and concludes, 'he has not given us anything, he is too relaxed' while insisting Orlando Pirates players Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi are impressing than Amakhosi stars
High hopes on Mayo at Chiefs
Khanyisa Mayo joined Kaizer Chiefs at the start of this season on a campaign-long loan from Algerian outfit CR Belouizdad.
The move came after Belouizdad coach Sead Ramovic made it clear that the forward did not fit into his plans.
Mayo’s arrival at Naturena sparked hope that he could be the solution to Amakhosi’s long-standing struggles in front of goal.
However, he has managed just one goal and no assists in eight appearances across all competitions, with injuries also disrupting his rhythm.
Former Chiefs midfielder Thabiso ‘Skapie’ Malatsi has since weighed in, rating Mayo’s time at Naturena so far as underwhelming.
Malatsi issues verdict on Mayo
"Coming from North Africa, a lot was expected from Mayo but he has not given us anything. I have not seen anything, he has just become an ordinary player, he does not show that he was playing internationally," Malatsi told Soccer Laduma.
"For me he has not done anything, if you check, how many goals does he have since arriving at Chiefs? He arrived at Chiefs and relaxed. He is too relaxed. For me it was a case of 'I'm Mayo, I'm from North Africa' but for me he is very flat.
"When you sign at Chiefs, you must know that you've signed with a big team, you're no longer playing for yourself. One thing that lets Chiefs players down these days, we were taught from a young age that you have to first think about the supporters.
"We are what we are because of the supporters, without the supporters we're nothing. We knew when you went into the pitch, everything you do, you're doing it for the supporters, the team and the badge," added the former Amajita star.
"There is nothing they are giving us. We even get impressed by Pirates youngsters, the likes of [Relebohile] Mofokeng, [Tshepang] Moremi, but these Chiefs ones, as long as they get paid, they don't care about the badge."
Mayo a wanted man in Tanzania
With Mayo struggling for form, it might turn off Chiefs from signing him on a permanent deal should his loan deal expire.
Amakhosi have an option to turn the loan spell into a permanent signing if they are impressed by the player.
Should the Soweto giants opt against signing him and if Belouizdad are not keen on having him back, Mayo has attracted the interest of Tanzanian giants Young Africans.
"Depu, Dala and Mayo. These three are targeted by Young Africans. Depu is from Angola. Depu was a top scorer in COSAFA 2024 as well. Now is playing at Radomiak Poland,” the source revealed to Soccer Laduma’s Siya Crew.
"Gerson Dala is playing at Al Wakrah in Qatar. So these two are most targeted by Yanga and if missed, then an option is Khanyisa Mayo.
"Even before he left Cape Town City to CR Belouizdad, Yanga was one of the Tanzanian clubs that were also interested in his services,” the source concluded.
Will Mayo get affected by Chiefs' rotation
With Chiefs enduring a crammed fixture schedule as they try to strike a balance between domestic and continental fixtures, coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have been trying to rotate their players to have fresh legs.
It is to be seen if that will affect Mayo as Amakhosi prepare to host ZESCO United in a Confederation Cup match on Sunday.
“Sometimes it’s difficult because even when you don’t want to make rotation, it becomes a necessity and that’s why today [Wednesday against Gallants] we had to rotate,” Kaze said as per IOL.
“We will continue to go game by game. Last season we were at 32 points at the end of the season and today we have 30 points after 15 games, so it’s a big improvement, but we feel we still have big room for improvement.”