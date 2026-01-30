Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder assesses Khanyisa Mayo's loan spell at Naturena and concludes, 'he has not given us anything, he is too relaxed' while insisting Orlando Pirates players Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi are impressing than Amakhosi stars

"Coming from North Africa, a lot was expected from Mayo but he has not given us anything. I have not seen anything, he has just become an ordinary player, he does not show that he was playing internationally," Malatsi told Soccer Laduma.

"For me he has not done anything, if you check, how many goals does he have since arriving at Chiefs? He arrived at Chiefs and relaxed. He is too relaxed. For me it was a case of 'I'm Mayo, I'm from North Africa' but for me he is very flat.

"When you sign at Chiefs, you must know that you've signed with a big team, you're no longer playing for yourself. One thing that lets Chiefs players down these days, we were taught from a young age that you have to first think about the supporters.

"We are what we are because of the supporters, without the supporters we're nothing. We knew when you went into the pitch, everything you do, you're doing it for the supporters, the team and the badge," added the former Amajita star.

"There is nothing they are giving us. We even get impressed by Pirates youngsters, the likes of [Relebohile] Mofokeng, [Tshepang] Moremi, but these Chiefs ones, as long as they get paid, they don't care about the badge."