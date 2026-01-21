There was some confusion when it seemed like Siphesihle Ndlovu was being subbed despite his influence in midfield, something that irked the crowd. Kaze insists Ndlovu wasn't supposed to be taken off, and it was just a mistake during the subbing process.

"Actually, it was an error on the paper because on the substitute paper, they wrote [Lebohang] Maboe, but put the number of Ndlovu. That caused all of the confusion, but the intention was to take out Maboe," he clarified.

Kaze then explained the impact made by youngster Thulani Mabaso who impressed many with his commitment against Arrows.

"I think it’s a player that showed us that he can be consistent, the biggest thing, I have been in a youth set-up before, but here in South Africa we give too many gifts for the young players, a player like Mabaso, went to the Netherlands and he did very good," Kaze continued.

“But we wanted to see if he can be consistent, he did a very good league campaign with the DDC, went to England, did well in the Carling Cup, you can see it’s a player with character, he’s not scared, he doesn’t shy away when he plays against experienced players.

“We want to have those players with character, players with personality, who show they deserve to be there, not just one good game and get promoted, but showing all the time, that you’re a player who can bring something," the former Yanga SC assistant coach added.

