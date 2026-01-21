Kaizer Chiefs coach claims that he is 'not trusted' after masterminding win over Golden Arrows, but warns 'you will apologise'
Chiefs continue to prove doubters wrong
Kaizer Chiefs returned to action on Tuesday night after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) break.
The Glamour Boys hosted Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium, where a controversial strike by Aden McCarthy was enough to give the Soweto giants maximum points and a double over Manqoba Mngqithi's outfit.
The win took Amakhosi third in the log with 27 points from the 14 games, just two less than Sundowns, who beat Orbit College 2-0 on Monday night.
Orlando Pirates are second with 28 points from the 12 games played so far.
Critics told they will soon apologise
Club's co-coach Cedric Kaze and his colleague Khalil Ben Youssef have been heavily criticised by doubters who feel they don't have the needed qualities to take Chiefs forward.
However, the Burundian tactician is confident they will deliver and that those who have been against them will be forced to eat humble pie.
"I don't feel that I'm not trusted, but I feel that I'm very supported within the team, by the management and the players," he told the media.
"Sometimes I feel like it is the outside people who are trying to create things, and there is a lack of respect when people talk about those two co-coaches - they don't even know the names.
"We know what we are doing, we are qualified. I'm giving you until the end of the season, we will meet, and I'm pretty sure everyone will apologise," Kaze added.
Kaze exlains subbing confusion and Mabaso impact
There was some confusion when it seemed like Siphesihle Ndlovu was being subbed despite his influence in midfield, something that irked the crowd. Kaze insists Ndlovu wasn't supposed to be taken off, and it was just a mistake during the subbing process.
"Actually, it was an error on the paper because on the substitute paper, they wrote [Lebohang] Maboe, but put the number of Ndlovu. That caused all of the confusion, but the intention was to take out Maboe," he clarified.
Kaze then explained the impact made by youngster Thulani Mabaso who impressed many with his commitment against Arrows.
"I think it’s a player that showed us that he can be consistent, the biggest thing, I have been in a youth set-up before, but here in South Africa we give too many gifts for the young players, a player like Mabaso, went to the Netherlands and he did very good," Kaze continued.
“But we wanted to see if he can be consistent, he did a very good league campaign with the DDC, went to England, did well in the Carling Cup, you can see it’s a player with character, he’s not scared, he doesn’t shy away when he plays against experienced players.
“We want to have those players with character, players with personality, who show they deserve to be there, not just one good game and get promoted, but showing all the time, that you’re a player who can bring something," the former Yanga SC assistant coach added.
The massive assignment awaiting Chiefs
The Glamour Boys are now focusing on the CAF Confederation Cup fixture against Zesco United on Sunday, January 25.
Amakhosi are third in Group D after loss to Al Masry and a draw with Zamalek.