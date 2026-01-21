'Kaizer Chiefs competing with scavengers like Mamelodi Sundowns! Xhosa Manyana signing for Amakhosi doesn't make sense! Useless team signing low-profile footballers to avoid paying good salaries, but let's not forget Thalente Mbatha came to Orlando Pirates on loan' - Fans
The Soweto giants' Glamour Boys have not been as busy as their rivals in the ongoing short January transfer window. The technical team, as well as the management, believe they have enough quality players to challenge for the Premier Soccer League title, Nedbank Cup, and the CAF Confederation Cup in the ongoing edition.
On Tuesday, Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the arrival of the U20 South Africa international midfielder Xhosa Manyana, albeit on loan from Cape Town City.
It was an unanticipated move from Amakhosi, who are seen as the dark horses in the Premier Soccer League title race this season.
The youngster is seen as a player who can help in strengthening the squad, although nothing has been said about his specific role.
Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.