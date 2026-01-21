+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Xhosa Manyana, South Africa Under-20, October 2024Backpagepix
Seth Willis

'Kaizer Chiefs competing with scavengers like Mamelodi Sundowns! Xhosa Manyana signing for Amakhosi doesn't make sense! Useless team signing low-profile footballers to avoid paying good salaries, but let's not forget Thalente Mbatha came to Orlando Pirates on loan' - Fans

The Soweto giants' Glamour Boys have not been as busy as their rivals in the ongoing short January transfer window. The technical team, as well as the management, believe they have enough quality players to challenge for the Premier Soccer League title, Nedbank Cup, and the CAF Confederation Cup in the ongoing edition.

On Tuesday, Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the arrival of the U20 South Africa international midfielder Xhosa Manyana, albeit on loan from Cape Town City.

It was an unanticipated move from Amakhosi, who are seen as the dark horses in the Premier Soccer League title race this season.

The youngster is seen as a player who can help in strengthening the squad, although nothing has been said about his specific role. 

Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Something is wrong with Chiefs

    So surprising, especially on loan. Something is wrong with this Kaizer Chiefs team - Vernil Moseki 

    • Advertisement
  • Kaizer Motaung Jr, December 2025Backpage

    Amakhosi building something with these youngsters

    Chiefs are slowly building something with these young stars. Hope it becomes permanent -  Celani Khoza

  • Xhosa Manyana, Cape Town City, January 2026Cape Town City

    Good player!

    Good player, one of the young promising defensive midfielders in the DDC last season - Khomza Makaringe 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • John Comitis, Cape Town CityBackpage

    Comitis is destroying this boy

    Xhosa Manyana is now with Chiefs on loan, which doesn’t make sense, honestly seein with whom he will be competing. That Chiefs midfield is stacked. John Comitis is destroying this boy, Kentrell 

  • Kaizer Motaung Jr., Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs signed him on pre-contract!

    Chiefs probably signed the player on a pre-contract, and City decided to release him immediately on loan - Sipho Chisi 

  • Ethan Chislett, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Shinga and Chislett haven't made their debut

    We still have players like Nkanyiso Shinga and Ethan Chislett who're yet to make their official debuts, though - Siyasanga Mayekiso 

  • Kaizer Chiefs FansBackpage

    Big teams send players on loan

    Big teams don't sign players on loan; they send players on loans -  Mshini Siphesihle 

  • Jessica Motaung and Kaizer Motaung Jr, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage

    Useless team avoiding paying good salaries?

    A very useless team signing low-profile footballers every season just to avoid paying good salaries - Mthunzi Wase Lawley

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Mr. Maliwa doing a good job!

    Not popular, but super talented. Kaizer Chiefs' head of scouting, Mr Maliwa, is doing a great job for the Naturena-based club - Mamannye Wa Mahlaela 

  • Thalente Mbatha, Orlando Pirates & Phillip Ndlondlo, Marumo GallantsBackpagepix

    Even Mbatha came to Pirates on loan

    Guys, let's not forget Thalente Mbatha came to Orlando Pirates on loan, then they signed him at the end of the season. That's the strategy to get a player without competing with scavengers like Mamelodi Sundowns - Donald Mlangeni 

CAF Confederations Cup
Zesco United crest
Zesco United
ZES
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
0