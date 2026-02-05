Kaizer Chiefs coaches questioned for limiting 'one-of-a-kind player' Gaston Sirino who 'you can't waste on the bench'
Sirino's 2025/26 season so far
Gaston Sirino has featured in every competition Chiefs have participated in this season.
But the winger has struggled to start games, mostly coming on as a substitute and rarely making an impact.
Limited minutes have also seen Sirino managing just a goal and two assists in 17 appearances in all competitions so far this term.
Isaacs wants Sirino to be Chiefs' 'go-to man'
"I still believe Chiefs are short a boss in the midfield compared to the other teams," former Kaizer Chiefs defender Dominic Isaacs told KickOff.
"You need a go-to man. They don't have a boss in the midfield. When you look at Mamelodi Sundowns, they've got Marcelo Allende. That is a boss when you’re talking about a boss in the midfield.
"Sundowns miss Themba Zwane when he is not there; the South African national team misses Themba Zwane. That's why I'm saying there's a midfield boss.
"I think Chiefs should get more out of Gaston Sirino – he is a one-of-a-kind player. I don't know what the issue is with him not playing regularly," added the retired defender.
"Sirino is a player you can't waste on the bench. He unlocks tight and deep-lying defences, but you also need to complement him with ball players."
How has the other left winger Mmodi fared?
Pule Mmodi is Sirino's biggest competitor for the left wing position in the Chiefs squad.
However, the former Golden Arrows man has also struggled for goals and assists, although he has had more opportunities to start games.
Mmodi has scored just a goal with no single assist in 20 appearances across all competitions.
Ashley du Preez is also often deployed as a left winger but has endured a difficult season in which he is off form.
What does the future hold for Sirino as his contract nears expiration?
Sirino has entered the final months of his Chiefs contract which expires in June 2026.
Struggling for regular football might discourage the Soweto giants from offering him a new deal.
If Chiefs opt against keeping him beyond this season, it remains to be seen if he will remain in South Africa.