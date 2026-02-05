Kaizer Chiefs coaches questioned for limiting 'one-of-a-kind player' Gaston Sirino who 'you can't waste on the bench'

"I still believe Chiefs are short a boss in the midfield compared to the other teams," former Kaizer Chiefs defender Dominic Isaacs told KickOff.

"You need a go-to man. They don't have a boss in the midfield. When you look at Mamelodi Sundowns, they've got Marcelo Allende. That is a boss when you’re talking about a boss in the midfield.

"Sundowns miss Themba Zwane when he is not there; the South African national team misses Themba Zwane. That's why I'm saying there's a midfield boss.

"I think Chiefs should get more out of Gaston Sirino – he is a one-of-a-kind player. I don't know what the issue is with him not playing regularly," added the retired defender.

"Sirino is a player you can't waste on the bench. He unlocks tight and deep-lying defences, but you also need to complement him with ball players."