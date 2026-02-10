Kaizer Chiefs coach Youssef Ben Youssef explains the 'risk' they are taking with Given Msimango amid fixture pile-up

Given Msimango played his first competitive match for Kaizer Chiefs on January 28 when they edged Marumo Gallants 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match, coming on from the bench to play the last 10 minutes.

The defender then played the entire 90 minutes in the CAF Confederation Cup against Al Masry last Sunday.

Before playing the recent games, the centre-back had last featured in a competitive game last season in April 2025, before injury struck.