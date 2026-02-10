Kaizer Chiefs coach Youssef Ben Youssef explains the 'risk' they are taking with Given Msimango amid fixture pile-up
The return of Msimango
Given Msimango played his first competitive match for Kaizer Chiefs on January 28 when they edged Marumo Gallants 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match, coming on from the bench to play the last 10 minutes.
The defender then played the entire 90 minutes in the CAF Confederation Cup against Al Masry last Sunday.
Before playing the recent games, the centre-back had last featured in a competitive game last season in April 2025, before injury struck.
- Backpage
Crisis in Chiefs' defence?
Msimango was played the entire match against Al Masry after stepping in for the injured Inacio Miguel.
With injuries to key players coming at a time when they have a crammed fixture schedule, that could affect the Amakhosi defence, which has been impressive this season.
This is despite the likes of other defenders Reeve Frosler and Rushwin Dortley out nursing long-term injuries.
Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef suggests that Msimango is now playing full 90 minutes at a time when he is not fully fit to last such minutes, a big risk that could see him injured again.
- Backpage
Ben Youssef on the risk Chiefs are taking on Msimango
"Given comes back after six months out of competition," Ben Youssef told the media.
"So we are taking a big risk with him to play 90 minutes in three days. Now he must play 90 minutes in the next game.
"We are taking a big risk because we don't have centre-backs. We don't have any solution regarding this fixture.
"We try to do our best with our fitness coach, our doctor, to manage the load, to do everything. Travelling, come back, play the game, it's crazy."
- Backpage
Blow for Chiefs ahead of Zamalek trip
Chiefs now travel to Egypt for a clash with Zamalek in their last Confederation Cup group game in Ismailia.
They will be without defender Aden McCarthy who is suspended after picking up a second yellow card against Al Masry.
McCarthy was standing in for Bradley Cross at left-back and that could give a chance to Paseka Mako to play against Zamalek.