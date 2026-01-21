Kaizer Chiefs coach told Puso Dithejane to hide 'under the bed!' to prevent Mamelodi Sundowns signing the youngster

“Dithejane, remember Mamelodi Sundowns; they wanted him after seeing him in the national team. He scored the last goal in that under-17 tournament,” Khumalo told KickOff.

“And then Dithejane told me, ‘Coach, I want to play under you.’ And then Sundowns came to where he was playing at the time, at the School of Excellence, looking to sign him.

"That's when he called me on my phone, saying, 'Hey coach, Sundowns are here, and they want to sign me, but I don't want to go there; I want to play under you,'" he added.

“Then I said to him, ‘Hide there.’ Then he said to me, ‘But where can I hide here because they are already here?’ I said, ‘Under the bed, I'm coming.’

“So he hid there until I came to pick him up. That's how he ended up with me at Kaizer Chiefs. It's survival; what else can we do [laughs]?"