Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi believes lucky Orlando Pirates benefitted from poor officiating - SuperSport United 'had the possibility of winning, except for a referee mistake'
The 59-year-old Tunisian adamant the Swanky Boys should have eliminated Bucs from the MTN8 competition.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- SuperSport played Pirates in MTN8
- Bucs won 3-1 to go all the way and defend their crown
- Nabi believes Gavin Hunt's team was undone by officials