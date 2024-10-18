Nasreddine Nabi and Gavin HuntBackpage
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi believes lucky Orlando Pirates benefitted from poor officiating - SuperSport United 'had the possibility of winning, except for a referee mistake'

Knockout CupSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedKaizer ChiefsMTN 8 CupPremier Soccer LeagueN. NabiG. Hunt

The 59-year-old Tunisian adamant the Swanky Boys should have eliminated Bucs from the MTN8 competition.

  • SuperSport played Pirates in MTN8
  • Bucs won 3-1 to go all the way and defend their crown
  • Nabi believes Gavin Hunt's team was undone by officials
