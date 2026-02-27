Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze seeks Soweto Derby glory to 'buy a month of happiness' from frustrated Amakhosi fans
Derby glory to lift Chiefs amid back-to-back setbacks
Kaizer Chiefs have suffered back-to-back disappointments in a single month, exiting the Nedbank Cup and seeing their CAF Confederation Cup campaign come to an end.
These setbacks have undone much of the work put in by co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, leaving supporters frustrated and some doubting the Soweto giants’ league title ambitions.
A loss to Orlando Pirates during Saturday's Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium would worsen the situation, but victory would calm matters for a short while, something that Kaze is now banking on.
Kaze eyes derby victory to calm Amakhosi faithful
The Burundian coach acknowledged the pressure to perform in the Soweto derby, noting that a win doesn’t just earn points, it can also buy the coaching team a month of favour from the fans.
“The derby, like my colleague [Abdeslam Ouaddou] said, is spicy,” Kaze said as per Sowetan.
“Every time you are coming into the derby, you want to do as much as you can; you want to win it because you know that, well, sometimes we don’t want to say it, you buy yourself a month of happiness with the fans and everyone."
Derby is far different from other fixtures
“You try as much as you can to make it business as usual, but from the first day of the week, you notice that it’s not business as usual. In our case, the village is busy...you see people walking around, preparing for the game, and that’s where you understand that it’s not business as usual when it’s derby time," continued the 46-year-old coach.
'Everyone wants to play'
Kaze also revealed that the players are giving their all, eager to make their mark and step up during this high-stakes clash.
“Even the players feel that the atmosphere is going to be different. We’d love to see the players having the same level of commitment in all the games, but I have to admit that [the derby] is different,” he added.
“They [the players] give you more because everyone wants to play, and everyone wants to be part of that game...it’s human nature that they want it more. Even at training, you see tackles flying, and as a coach, you have to calm them down a bit.”