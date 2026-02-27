Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze seeks Soweto Derby glory to 'buy a month of happiness' from frustrated Amakhosi fans

Kaizer Chiefs have suffered back-to-back disappointments in a single month, exiting the Nedbank Cup and seeing their CAF Confederation Cup campaign come to an end.

These setbacks have undone much of the work put in by co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, leaving supporters frustrated and some doubting the Soweto giants’ league title ambitions.

A loss to Orlando Pirates during Saturday's Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium would worsen the situation, but victory would calm matters for a short while, something that Kaze is now banking on.