Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze praises Amakhosi’s ‘big improvement’ despite tricky pitch conditions against Marumo Gallants

Speaking to the media after the match, the 46-year-old coach admitted that the pitch conditions in Bloemfontein were below standard.

"It's a big win on a very difficult field,but we didn't want to complain about the field or to feel sorry for ourselves, we are a big team, we need to play in every condition that we find ourselves in,” Kaze said as per SABC Sports.

“I would say that it's a big win,and what I would say today, I'm not quite sure that there are a lot of teams that would win on that field."

He went on to praise the improvement the Phefeni team has shown so far this season.

"We went game by game last season. At the end of the season,we were at 32 points after 30 games, today we are 15 games with 30 points, I feel it's a big improvement but as well we feel that we still have a big room for improvement," he continued