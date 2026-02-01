Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze calls for fearless display ahead of CAF Confederation Cup second leg against Zesco United

While Kaizer Chiefs have been performing strongly in the Premier Soccer League and consistently posing a serious threat to the league’s top three, that form has yet to fully translate into the CAF Confederation Cup group stages.

However, their 1-0 victory over ZESCO United a week ago reaffirmed that the Naturena-based outfit has what it takes to mount a serious challenge on the continental stage.

The upcoming encounter in front of die-hard Amakhosi supporters in Durban on Sunday afternoon is expected to inject much-needed excitement and optimism for Chiefs as they aim to build momentum.