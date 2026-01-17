Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen sees no need for new faces since 'Amakhosi have done well with same players'

So far, Orlando Pirates, who are leading the race for the PSL title, have already added Andre De Jong (Stellenbosch FC), Daniel Msendami, and Mpho Chabatsane (Marumo Gallants) to their squad.

The defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, have strengthened their squad with Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), and Brayan Leon ( Independiente Medellin).

However, Chiefs, who are on 24 points, which is four behind Bucs and two less than Masandawana, haven't brought in any new players, and their captain, Brandon Petersen, sees no need to add.

“I think for me, as far as the season is going, we’ve done well with what we’ve had," the shot stopper told the media recently.

"I don’t see us having problems going forward with the same players that we had in the first round. We’ve done well, we’ve defended well.

"The only thing I think for me is obviously converting our chances. We’ve done a lot of work on that over the break now. So hopefully, now coming into the fixture on Tuesday, we can obviously start with a couple of goals, and we can take it from there and get the ball rolling," Petersen concluded.