Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen sees no need for new faces since 'Amakhosi have done well with same players'
Why fans are expecting Chiefs to sign
Since the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League season, the Glamour Boys have been rebuilding differently, bringing in experienced players.
For instance, at the beginning of the season, they brought in Ethan Chislett (Port Vale), Nkanyiso Shinga (FC Alverca), Flavio Silva (Persebaya Surabaya), Thabiso Monyane (Orlando Pirates), Paseka Mako (Orlando Pirates), Siphesihle Ndlovu (SuperSport United), Asanele Velebayi (Cape Town Spurs), Etiosa Ighodaro (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Baartman (Cape Town Spurs), Lebohang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns), and Khanyisa Mayo (loan from CR Belouizdad).
Some players like Chislett and Shinga have not yet made their debut as the club has seemingly lacked leadership when it matters most.
As the team chases the PSL crown, CAF Confederation Cup, and hopes to retain the Nedbank Cup, fans feel a stronger Amakhosi will do the job.
Chiefs are okay - Petersen
So far, Orlando Pirates, who are leading the race for the PSL title, have already added Andre De Jong (Stellenbosch FC), Daniel Msendami, and Mpho Chabatsane (Marumo Gallants) to their squad.
The defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, have strengthened their squad with Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), and Brayan Leon ( Independiente Medellin).
However, Chiefs, who are on 24 points, which is four behind Bucs and two less than Masandawana, haven't brought in any new players, and their captain, Brandon Petersen, sees no need to add.
“I think for me, as far as the season is going, we’ve done well with what we’ve had," the shot stopper told the media recently.
"I don’t see us having problems going forward with the same players that we had in the first round. We’ve done well, we’ve defended well.
"The only thing I think for me is obviously converting our chances. We’ve done a lot of work on that over the break now. So hopefully, now coming into the fixture on Tuesday, we can obviously start with a couple of goals, and we can take it from there and get the ball rolling," Petersen concluded.
Chiefs will sign, but...
Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung was quoted as saying the management is not intending to sign new players, but will do so if they get a unique one.
"We will not say no if a special player comes along. Should that happen, we will consider," said Motaung as per Isolezwe.
"We are satisfied with our current squad, because some of our players had injuries, but they are back now. We signed a lot of players at the beginning of the season, and some of them have not played yet," he added.
"It's not easy to join Chiefs; it takes time for some players to settle. They need to get used to the team [first] for everything to go accordingly. We do not want to keep on changing our squad," explained Motaung.
Chiefs advised to go for Mabasa
Despite the arrival of Khanyisa Mayo, Flavio Silva and Etiosa Ighodaro, former Amakhosi attacker Phumlani Mkhize has underlined why Orlando Pirates' Tshegofatso Mabasa - who has struggled for game time, can make a good signing.
"Mabasa is a player I still need at Pirates, but the coach believes otherwise," Mkhize told KickOff.
"So a move to Kaizer Chiefs would be the best move of his football career. Kaizer Chiefs need a target man and a finisher like Mabasa upfront.
"I see Flavio Da Silva, but the thing is, he lacks that thing that Kaizer Chiefs supporters are expecting from a Kaizer Chiefs striker. But Mabasa will fit in perfectly at Kaizer Chiefs because the football they are playing does not differ that much from the one Pirates are playing.
"Mabasa would be the best signing for Chiefs because he's got goals in him, and Chiefs need goals. He is a hardworking striker. His awareness in the box is second to none," added the retired footballer.
"He knows exactly where the goals are, and he's good at one-on-ones. Pirates' loss would be Kaizer Chiefs' gain if he happens to go there.
"He is a true striker, hence there are always questions around his exclusion from the national team. Mabasa can score and provide assists."