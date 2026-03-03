Kaizer Chiefs' Bruce Bvuma defended despite heavy Soweto derby loss against Orlando Pirates: 'I feel for him - He wasn't that bad'

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Roger De Sa has come out strongly defending Bvuma, saying he was up against a tough opponent.

"To be honest, the guy has not played for quite some time since Petersen has sort of become Chiefs' number one," he told KickOff.

"Coming into a huge game like Bvuma did is obviously difficult. We can't take anything away from Pirates, they were the better team on Saturday. They were on song, so Bvuma was always going to be up against an onslaught of attacks.

"Pirates have one of the best attacks in Africa.

"I got to feel for him. I don't think he was that bad. I'm sure he will get back to his best if he plays three matches. You haven't played for several months, and all of a sudden you have to play in front of 90,000 people," he added.