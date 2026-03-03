Kaizer Chiefs' Bruce Bvuma defended despite heavy Soweto derby loss against Orlando Pirates: 'I feel for him - He wasn't that bad'
The unexpected change
Kaizer Chiefs fans were shocked to see Bruce Bvuma in the starting team last weekend, owing to the heroics by Brandon Petersen this season.
The club later confirmed Brandon Petersen was forced out owing to an injury that led to surgery.
In his first appearance this season, Bvuma shipped in three goals as Amakhosi suffered their third loss in a row across all competitions.
Bvuma blamed
A section of the Glamour Boys fans felt Bvuma was one of the players who contributed to the club's loss.
In the debate on the Social Media, they claim the custodian is not Amakhosi's quality and the management should consider letting him leave.
Bvuma defended
Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Roger De Sa has come out strongly defending Bvuma, saying he was up against a tough opponent.
"To be honest, the guy has not played for quite some time since Petersen has sort of become Chiefs' number one," he told KickOff.
"Coming into a huge game like Bvuma did is obviously difficult. We can't take anything away from Pirates, they were the better team on Saturday. They were on song, so Bvuma was always going to be up against an onslaught of attacks.
"Pirates have one of the best attacks in Africa.
"I got to feel for him. I don't think he was that bad. I'm sure he will get back to his best if he plays three matches. You haven't played for several months, and all of a sudden you have to play in front of 90,000 people," he added.
Keepers unfairly judged?
"In the past, he's done well, even keeping Petersen out of the team. Only the coaches know why he was put in the starting line-up," he added.
"I'm sure nobody can put a certain goalkeeper in goals if he has a better one on the bench. I'm sure they always pick the best one.
"But people will always focus on that particular mistake a goalkeeper makes, forgetting about all the bad passes and the misses that everybody makes, or the 10 defenders that allow the ball get to the keeper," De Sa concluded.
The Richards Bay test
On Tuesday, Chiefs play Richards Bay in another PSL outing to be staged at uMhlathuze Stadium. It is interesting to see whether Bvuma will be retained or Fiacre Ntwari will get his chance.