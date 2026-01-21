Kaizer Chiefs blast rumours of a reported loan offer to sign Burkina Faso international Stephane Aziz Ki from Thembinkosi Lorch's Wydad Casablanca
- Backpage
The Aziz Ki links, why?
Kaizer Chiefs have surprised many by their improved performances, especially in the Premier Soccer League after finishing 10th and ninth respectively in the last two editions.
The Glamour Boys are also hoping to defy the odds and advance from Group D in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup campaign.
It explains why the fans are worried that Amakhosi have not emulated Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates by strengthening the squad in the currently open mid-season transfer window to ensure they have quality depth.
Aziz Ki had been rumoured to be on his way to Naturena to help in the attacking area.
But Kaizer Chiefs Head of Recruitment Maliwa Thembela has taken to social media to rubbish the idea of a deal being done.
Chiefs respond to Aziz Ki links
Thembela took to X to defend both himself and the club against reports that Amakhosi have pursued a deal to have the Burkinabe in their squad.
"I so wish you guys could stop tarnishing our club with a bad name. These lies are so unfair to us, and being called names," he responded through his X account.
"If that brings food to your table, you'd better find something else. I may not gonna keep quiet with these baseless lies.
"I’ll defend the club," he added.
"We should not be the strategy to sell the News," Thembela continued.
"This must come to end. We’ve been called by names for too long through these bogus baseless news and lies on socials.
"I’m not gonna keep quiet, especially if it involves my line of work," he concluded.
- Backpagepix
Mokwena to sign Ki?
There have been speculations that Rhulani Mokwena wants the attacker at MC Alger, but he faces fierce competition from another North African side.
"Libyan giants Al Ittihad have been linked with a move for Burkina Faso international Stephane Aziz Ki, who has reportedly agreed to leave Wydad Casablanca," GOAL reported earlier.
"The former Young Africans forward is said to have been offered an $400,000 (R6.6 million) offer by Al Ittihad. Given their perceived financial muscle, Al Ittihad are in a better position to complete the deal for their transfer target.
"Apart from Ki, the Libyan moneybags are also said to be interested in South African star Thembinkosi Lorch. Coincidentally, Ki is Lorch's teammate at the Moroccan giants and could move in the same direction to Libya and become teammates again," the report added.
"Although Lorch has been quite impressive for Wydad Casablanca, the Tripoli-based side are said to be ready to splash money and sign the former Pirates star.
"Lorch has five goals and four assists this season in 11 games for the former CAF Champions League champions, and the impressive output makes him a forward in demand.
"The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward, who has always received criticism from Hugo Broos and been overlooked by Bafana Bafana head coach, could be on the verge of a big-money move," the report concluded.
Chiefs confirm new arrival
Meanwhile, the Soweto giants have confirmed the arrival of the South Africa U20 international to strengthen their reserve team.
"In a boost to their defence of the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) title, Kaizer Chiefs have acquired the services of Xhosa Manyana on loan from Cape Town City," Amakhosi confirmed through their media team.
"The 20-year-old midfielder will be part of the Amakhosi youth development academy until June and will add quality and depth to the squad for the remainder of the DDC campaign," they continued.
Chiefs Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr, has explained why they went for the Cape Town City player.
“We felt the need to augment our DDC squad for the latter part of the season, and we are delighted to bring in a player like Xhosa to supplement the talent we already have within our reserve team structure," the former striker stated.
"We welcome Xhosa to Kaizer Chiefs and look forward to seeing the best f his undoubted abilities," Motaung Jr. concluded.