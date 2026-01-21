Kaizer Chiefs blast rumours of a reported loan offer to sign Burkina Faso international Stephane Aziz Ki from Thembinkosi Lorch's Wydad Casablanca

Kaizer Chiefs have surprised many by their improved performances, especially in the Premier Soccer League after finishing 10th and ninth respectively in the last two editions.

The Glamour Boys are also hoping to defy the odds and advance from Group D in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

It explains why the fans are worried that Amakhosi have not emulated Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates by strengthening the squad in the currently open mid-season transfer window to ensure they have quality depth.

Aziz Ki had been rumoured to be on his way to Naturena to help in the attacking area.

But Kaizer Chiefs Head of Recruitment Maliwa Thembela has taken to social media to rubbish the idea of a deal being done.