Kaizer Chiefs are very far behind compared to Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates! Amakhosi ruled out of PSL title race despite showing positive signs 'they are not convincing'
- Kaizer Chiefs
Chiefs ruled out of PSL title
Sitting second in the Premier Soccer League table after 15 games means Kaizer Chiefs are sending a signal that they are not participants but competitors this season.
Although they might drop to third should Pirates beat Magesi on Saturday, that will not mean their title hopes are dealt a fatal blow.
However, the reasons why the Glamour Boys cannot sustain the willpower needed to compete with Pirates and Sundowns have been listed.
Former Chiefs star midfielder Thabiso Malatsi has conceded that Amakhosi cannot challenge for the PSL title this season.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Chiefs cannot compete!
"To be honest, I don't see them competing with Sundowns and Pirates. Sundowns have quality and depth; even Pirates this season have signed well. You saw they had nine players at Bafana Bafana, which showed they signed quality," Malatsi told Soccer Laduma.
"For this season, with due respect, I don't see Chiefs competing [for the title]. Chiefs still need to buy quality; not that I judge their players, but there are some players you can see are not the material for Chiefs."
Malatsi also blamed the quality of players at his former club and said they cannot help the Naturena outfit compete with their peers for titles.
"There is material for Chiefs. I can't mention names, but some players don't even deserve [to play for Chiefs]. Chiefs are still far from Sundowns and Pirates. They have to fix their structure; there is a lot of work they still need to do," Malatsi added.
"But so far so good, because if you check, the players giving us something at Chiefs are (Mfundo) Vilakazi and (Mduduzi) Shabalala. Chiefs are not the same Chiefs.
"Even if they are number three (two on the log), they are not convincing; they are on and off. Even when they play, it's hard to watch because we're heartbroken. They have lost their culture."
- Backpage
Can Mosimane help Chiefs?
Malatsi's argument comes after former Chiefs defender Tsepo Masilela asked the Soweto giants to be patient. To Masilela, even an experienced tactician of Pitso Mosimane's calibre might not help the Glamour Boys close the gap between them and Pirates and Sundowns.
“But we will need to be patient. We can’t expect coach Pitso to come in and immediately close the gap between us, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates. These two teams are the high flyers," Masilela said.
"We might need to first target positions three and two. Then the progress will continue. Maybe coach Pitso will do it."
- Backpage
Rule Chiefs out at your own peril!
Although Malatsi and Masilela believe there is a huge gap in terms of quality between Chiefs, Pirates, and Sundowns, former Orlando Pirates winger Lebohang Mokoena disagrees.
“Chiefs being there in the top three, I think they stand a good chance because there is no pressure on them,” Mokoena said on SoccerBeat.
“Everybody is expecting Chiefs to fight for the top eight, but they are slowly creeping in, and by the time you open your eyes, it will be five games to go, and Chiefs will probably be sitting second or third on the log, or it might be vice versa.
“Chiefs could be on top, Pirates second and Sundowns third, or Sundowns second, Pirates first, and Chiefs third, so it could happen like that. It is a possibility; they will not say it out loud, but I am sure the boys at Naturena believe.”
After finishing out of the top eight last season and now firmly in the top three, it means Chiefs have improved. The challenge that now remains is whether they will keep the momentum or they will run out of steam as the campaign gathers speed.