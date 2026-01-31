Kaizer Chiefs are very far behind compared to Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates! Amakhosi ruled out of PSL title race despite showing positive signs 'they are not convincing'

"To be honest, I don't see them competing with Sundowns and Pirates. Sundowns have quality and depth; even Pirates this season have signed well. You saw they had nine players at Bafana Bafana, which showed they signed quality," Malatsi told Soccer Laduma.

"For this season, with due respect, I don't see Chiefs competing [for the title]. Chiefs still need to buy quality; not that I judge their players, but there are some players you can see are not the material for Chiefs."

Malatsi also blamed the quality of players at his former club and said they cannot help the Naturena outfit compete with their peers for titles.

"There is material for Chiefs. I can't mention names, but some players don't even deserve [to play for Chiefs]. Chiefs are still far from Sundowns and Pirates. They have to fix their structure; there is a lot of work they still need to do," Malatsi added.

"But so far so good, because if you check, the players giving us something at Chiefs are (Mfundo) Vilakazi and (Mduduzi) Shabalala. Chiefs are not the same Chiefs.

"Even if they are number three (two on the log), they are not convincing; they are on and off. Even when they play, it's hard to watch because we're heartbroken. They have lost their culture."