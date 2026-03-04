'Kaizer Chiefs are happy...they have a good team, very good players' - Benni McCarthy open to taking over Amakhosi 'they know where I am'

“They are happy, man. But listen, they are a good team, very good players. If nobody came knocking on my door, that means they are happy. They are happy with what they have. Because if you come knocking on someone’s door, you approach them,” McCarthy told Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide.

"There are a lot of what-ifs. I have been in plenty of situations, even with Orlando Pirates, very close to managing Pirates after my playing career, and then nothing materialises.

“I don’t work with what is. If they (Kaizer Chiefs) want, they know where I am. They know where to find me; they know how to make it happen. If not, a rumour is just a rumour.”