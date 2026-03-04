'Kaizer Chiefs are happy...they have a good team, very good players' - Benni McCarthy open to taking over Amakhosi 'they know where I am'
- Backpage
McCarthy responds to Chiefs links
Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze are under immense pressure as the Premier Soccer League giants struggle.
Amakhosi's poor run has seen doubt rise over whether the two coaches can guide the club to success. As speculation about the duo's future mounts, a number of coaches have been linked with the Naturena hot seat.
One of them is Benni McCarthy, and the South African has responded to those reports.
- Backpage
'Chiefs are happy'
“They are happy, man. But listen, they are a good team, very good players. If nobody came knocking on my door, that means they are happy. They are happy with what they have. Because if you come knocking on someone’s door, you approach them,” McCarthy told Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide.
"There are a lot of what-ifs. I have been in plenty of situations, even with Orlando Pirates, very close to managing Pirates after my playing career, and then nothing materialises.
“I don’t work with what is. If they (Kaizer Chiefs) want, they know where I am. They know where to find me; they know how to make it happen. If not, a rumour is just a rumour.”
- Benni McCarthy, Kenya, June 2025
Who else is interested in McCarthy?
According to the UEFA Champions League winner with Porto, Algeria's USM Alger have also enquired if he is interested in taking over the club.
"There was interest from USM Alger. I had a few calls with people within the club and agents that work for the club, but in the end, you know football – one minute it's hot, and the next minute it swings the other way," he said.
"It was a very hot rumour, and there were some talks about it, and nothing materialised, and in the end they went with a French-speaking coach, which was a bit of an obstacle for me, because I am the kind of coach to have man-to-man conversations with the players; they must experience how I am, and to do that through a translator is a bit tough."
- FKF
Focus on the 2027 AFCON
Although he is being linked with a number of clubs, McCarthy's current priority is guiding Kenya through the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals. Kenya will co-host the continental event alongside Uganda and Tanzania.
During the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), co-hosted by the three countries, McCarthy guided Harambee Stars to the quarter-finals, the first time ever the country achieved that milestone.