Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy reveals North African interest in him from Rhulani Mokwena's rivals 'one minute it's hot and the next it swings the other way'
Algerian club's interest in McCarthy
Benni McCarthy has opened up on interest from Algerian side USM Alger, who are rivals of Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger.
However, the ex-English Premier League star is the current coach of the Kenya national team.
He explains the calls he received from USM Alger before they settled for another coach.
The interest in McCarthy comes amid his growing profile, highlighted by a stint as Manchester United forwards coach.
McCarthy's calls with people within the club
"There was interest from USM Alger," said McCarthy, as per Soccer Laduma.
"I had a few calls with people within the club and agents that work for the club, but in the end, you know football – one minute it's hot, and the next minute it swings the other way."
"It was a very hot rumour, and there were some talks about it, and nothing materialised, and in the end they went with a French-speaking coach, which was a bit of an obstacle for me, because I am the kind of coach to have man-to-man conversations with the players; they must experience how I am, and to do that through a translator is a bit tough."
- Benni McCarthy, Kenya, June 2025
McCarthy open to coaching Chiefs
“There are a lot of ‘what ifs'. "They don’t exist to me because I have been in plenty of situations, even with Orlando Pirates," said McCarthy, as per FARPost.
"Very close to managing Pirates after my playing career, and then nothing materialised.
“So, ‘what ifs', no. If they want, they know where I am, they know where to find me and how to contact me to make it happen. But if not, it’s just the rumours.”
Chiefs a good team with good players
“That’s football [3-0 Soweto Derby loss to Orlando Pirates]; in football things happen. I can understand their frustrations because derby day is massive and important, and I think they didn’t cover themselves in glory after the weekend,” said McCarthy.
“But they are a good team, very good players. If nobody came knocking on my door, that means that they are happy. You are happy with what you have because if you come and knock on someone’s door, you approach them [it means you are interested]."