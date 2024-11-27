Kaizer Chiefs and Richards Bay Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Goal provides all the information you need to know about Kaizer Chiefs' clash against Richards Bay in the Premier Soccer League.

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to recover from a mixed set of results as they prepare for their upcoming PSL match against Natal Rich Boys at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.

Chiefs come into the game after a 2-2 draw against Magesi in the league, followed by a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns in a cup competition.

However, the international break saw a boost in spirits, with Chiefs claiming the Home of Legends trophy in Gqeberha, a win that may provide the much-needed momentum for their league campaign.

While their recent form has been inconsistent, the win in Gqeberha will undoubtedly serve as a morale booster.

The clash against Natal Rich Boys presents an opportunity for Chiefs to find their rhythm and get back to winning ways.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi will be hoping the team can turn their performance around and make a strong push in the league after a slow start.

