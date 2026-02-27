Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates stars warned 'Soweto derby can kill your career' ahead of highly anticipated Premier Soccer League showdown

As Orlando Pirates are set to visit Kaizer Chiefs for a Premier Soccer League encounter at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, the players have been warned.

This is the first Soweto derby encounter this season, and second-placed Pirates need three points to keep pace with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race. The MTN8 and Carling Knockout champions go into the game after losses to Masandawana and Casric Stars in the league and Nedbank Cup, respectively.

The Glamour Boys, on the other hand, must win at home for them not to lose ground in the marathon after a recent loss to Stellenbosch.