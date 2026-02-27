Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates stars warned 'Soweto derby can kill your career' ahead of highly anticipated Premier Soccer League showdown
Derby warning delivered
As Orlando Pirates are set to visit Kaizer Chiefs for a Premier Soccer League encounter at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, the players have been warned.
This is the first Soweto derby encounter this season, and second-placed Pirates need three points to keep pace with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race. The MTN8 and Carling Knockout champions go into the game after losses to Masandawana and Casric Stars in the league and Nedbank Cup, respectively.
The Glamour Boys, on the other hand, must win at home for them not to lose ground in the marathon after a recent loss to Stellenbosch.
SA's El Classico
Former Chiefs and Pirates striker Pollen Ndlanya has explained how this fixture is and why it can kill or help the players' careers.
"Soweto derby will always be on top. It’s like the Spanish El Clasico. Even if one of the teams is not playing well, when it is Soweto derby, everything stands still," Ndlanya told iDiski Times.
"They always want to prove a point. You know, there are a lot of things that happen in a Soweto derby.
“The sponsors would love for the team to win, and also the supporters. You know, the management, they’ll promise you so much," he added.
“But at the same time, if you don’t play well in a Soweto derby, that thing can kill your career. That’s how important the derby is.”
Proving a point
According to the retired striker, the derby can also help players make a strong case for them to be selected for Bafana Bafana, only if they shine in this fixture.
Ndlanya's argument comes at a critical time as the World Cup finals fast approach. Before then, Hugo Broos will name his squad, and each player would like to be considered.
“So, all the players that will be playing in the Soweto derby want to prove a point, and they want to play well for themselves," the 55-year-old explained.
"Remember, when you play well in a derby, you stand a chance of being selected in the national team, and maybe the scouts coming from overseas – they’ll be watching too – and maybe you’ll be lucky and have a chance of playing overseas."
Ouaddou cautioned
As the derby fever pitch rises, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been warned that he must win the game.
Bucs legend Bashin Mahlangu wants the Moroccan to stick with his best team and avoid random changes.
"Judging by our position in the league at the moment, Ouaddou has no choice but to beat Kaizer Chiefs. He must win. Sundowns have started collecting points again," the Sea Robbers' legend warned.
"He needs to put out his strongest team against the Chiefs.
"Pirates have players who can make things happen, so, on my side, I find it hard to understand the reason behind the coach's chop-and-changing of his starting eleven."
The Buccaneers head into the game a fresher side after enjoying a 10-day break, unlike Amakhosi, who were in action in the midweek against Stellies.