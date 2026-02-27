'Ouaddou has no choice but to beat Kaizer Chiefs!' Abdeslam warned against 'chop-and-changing' - Why fix what is not broken at Orlando Pirates?
Eyes on the prize
On Saturday, all roads in the capital will lead to the FNB Stadium, where Kaizer Chiefs will host Orlando Pirates in the highly anticipated derby, one of the biggest in Africa.
Apart from the bragging rights, the result might play a massive role in the teams' quest to win the Premier Soccer League this season.
Ouaddou has to beat Chieifs
In his interview with Kick Off, Bucs legend Bashin Mahlangu insists Pirates might not have lost the last two fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns and Casric Stars, respectively, if he could have stuck with his best men.
"Judging by our position in the league at the moment, Ouaddou has no choice but to beat Kaizer Chiefs. He must win. Sundowns have started collecting points again," he stated.
"He needs to put out his strongest team against the Chiefs.
"Pirates have players who can make things happen, so, on my side, I find it hard to understand the reason behind the coach's chop-and-changing of his starting eleven," he Mahlangu added.
They must fight for positions
The former striker has further warned against giving players positions easily instead of them fighting for them.
"The other players must fight for their positions in the starting eleven. Players must have no choice but to grab their opportunity with both hands if they are coming in for an injured player," he opined.
"You can't perform well today, and tomorrow you close shop. It doesn't work like that at Pirates. Judging by the way the Pirates supporters have been filling the stands this season, they will definitely be disappointed if the team fails to lift the league title.
"People have been spending their last money just to go to stadiums to give their support to Pirates. Why is Ouaddou fixing something not broken, though?" Mahlangu concluded.
The decider?
Currently, Pirates are enjoying an eight-point gap between them and Chiefs. A win will put them three clear at the top before Mamelodi Sundowns host Sekhukhune United a day later at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Amakhosi are aware that with about 13 or so matches remaining, it might be hard to catch their rivals if they let them win this weekend.