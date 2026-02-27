'Ouaddou has no choice but to beat Kaizer Chiefs!' Abdeslam warned against 'chop-and-changing' - Why fix what is not broken at Orlando Pirates?

In his interview with Kick Off, Bucs legend Bashin Mahlangu insists Pirates might not have lost the last two fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns and Casric Stars, respectively, if he could have stuck with his best men.

"Judging by our position in the league at the moment, Ouaddou has no choice but to beat Kaizer Chiefs. He must win. Sundowns have started collecting points again," he stated.

"He needs to put out his strongest team against the Chiefs.

"Pirates have players who can make things happen, so, on my side, I find it hard to understand the reason behind the coach's chop-and-changing of his starting eleven," he Mahlangu added.