Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates hopeful insists 'some of the mistakes' Phakamani Mahlambi made opened his 'eyes' as TS Galaxy star looks to avoid ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly star's footsteps
Seluleko enters the stage
Seluleko Mahlambi has become a key player for TS Galaxy, scoring five Premier Soccer League goals while making two assists in nine games.
He burst onto the scene amid comparisons between him and his older brother Phakamani who also started his professional career on fire as a teenager.
With Phakamani having failed to fulfil his potential, Seluleko notes the mistakes that pulled his brother down.
What Seluleko learnt from Phakamani
“I’ve learnt a lot of things from him [Phakamani], especially as to how you carry yourself as a player on and off the field. Some of the mistakes he made opened my eyes, so I will use his mistakes to make right decisions about my life. Things that happened in his life made me believe that I can do better in my career.” Seluleko said as per Sowetan Live.
“He’s the one who made me realise that it was possible to play professionally because where we come from opportunities are scarce because it’s a deep rural area.So, when I saw Phakamani breaking through from the situation we were in back home, I realised that if I work hard, I was also going to follow in his footsteps.”
From playing for Al Ahly to finding no takers
Phakamani's career was a fall from high up at the top to the ground and in the process failed to live up to his promise.
He became the first South African player to be signed by Al Ahly, a club later on to be played for by Percy Tau and coached by Pitso Mosimane.
Even landing at Mamelodi Sundowns on his return from North Africa could not save his career as he found himself without a club.
What comes next?
Earlier this season, Phakamani tried his luck at Durban City, trying to impress Gavin Hunt, the coach who first gave him a chance at Bidvest Wits.
This is not the first time trying to impress Hunt, who previously auditioned him at SuperSport United and it remains to be seen if he will come back to professional football.
Seluleko, on the other hand, has had a good start to the current season and is targeting a future move to either Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates.