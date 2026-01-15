GOAL takes a look at what fans were saying about Dan Malesela's take on the areas Kaizer Chiefs need to beef up their squad.
'Kaizer Chiefs always sign the wrong players! Peter Shalulile and Orlando Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa will solve their problems but they are relying on Pule Mmodi. Dan Malesela is sending his CV to Amakhosi' - Fans
Struggling Da Silva
How can one see consistency in him while he's not playing every game? - Lucky Makhubela
Da Silva celebrating like he scored in the World Cup
The day this guy scored, jumped boards, tore t-shirts, you would swear he scored in the World Cup - Njongo Madotyeni
Flavio just needs constant supply
We need midfielders that can supply our strikers - Teekay Phillips.
We already have like about seven strikers. What makes him doubt Flavio. What has Flavio done to be uncertain? I mean we barely see Flavio miss easy chances, he always positions himself in the right spaces & he is currently our top goalscorer. So what more do you need from him? Flavio just needs constant supply from our wingers and our 10's. At least 5-7 chances per game. Otherwise, we would find ourselves with strikers that can form a starting 11 in the team - Jamal Tony
Shalulile and Mabasa will solve Chiefs' problems
Peter Shalulile and Tshegofatso Mabasa will solve our problems. Their contracts with their respective teams are coming to an end - Akon Mvakwendlu
Chiefs must sign a dangerous striker
Chiefs must sign a dangerous striker, a strong a backup for Mthethwa and for Miguel and kids like Vilakazi, they must come as substitutes. We must have a well-balanced team - Victor Bhebhe
If they convert their chances, Chiefs wouldn't need a striker
If they can convert their chances, they wouldn't need a striker. Arsenal played three seasons without a striker, now they bought a striker, he's not scoring - Koketso Pule
Chiefs need Mokoena
What Kaizer Chiefs need is a player like Mokoena, he can shoot from range..🤞 - Tebatso Mokwena
Chiefs relying on Mmodi
They won't sign any players. They are relying on Mmodi - Mxolisi Ngongoma
Amakhosi always sign wrong players
This team always looks to sign wrong players we need a holding midfielder and an attacking midfielder like Salum - Maximum Malowa
Malesela wants Chiefs job
Malesela wants a job that's why he said Chiefs must sign a striker. He failed when he was a coach, and he didn't sign the right players. Don't listen to other people Khosi nation, let's give our co-coaches a chance, you know that our players have injuries. They are back now - Joel Mahloane
Malesela sending his CV to Chiefs
Bo Dan Malesela are lowkey sending their CVs to Kaizer Chiefs ke manje 🤦🏽♂️ - Vus'muzi Mrube KaMabhena