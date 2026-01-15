+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Flavio Silva, Etiosa Ighodaro and Khanyisa Mayo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

'Kaizer Chiefs always sign the wrong players! Peter Shalulile and Orlando Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa will solve their problems but they are relying on Pule Mmodi. Dan Malesela is sending his CV to Amakhosi' - Fans

The Buccaneers and Mamelodi Sundowns have been active in the transfer market as they continue to reinforce their squads with new signings. In contrast, Amakhosi have remained quiet and are yet to bring in a single player at Naturena. Their inactivity comes at a time when the Glamour Boys are struggling to break into the top three of the PSL standings.

  • Flavio Da Silva, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Struggling Da Silva

    How can one see consistency in him while he's not playing every game? - Lucky Makhubela

  • Inacio Miguel & Flavio Silva, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    Da Silva celebrating like he scored in the World Cup

    The day this guy scored, jumped boards, tore t-shirts, you would swear he scored in the World Cup - Njongo Madotyeni

  • Flavio Silva of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Flavio just needs constant supply

    We need midfielders that can supply our strikers - Teekay Phillips. 

    We already have like about seven strikers. What makes him doubt Flavio. What has Flavio done to be uncertain? I mean we barely see Flavio miss easy chances, he always positions himself in the right spaces & he is currently our top goalscorer. So what more do you need from him? Flavio just needs constant supply from our wingers and our 10's. At least 5-7 chances per game. Otherwise, we would find ourselves with strikers that can form a starting 11 in the team - Jamal Tony

  • Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Shalulile and Mabasa will solve Chiefs' problems

    Peter Shalulile and Tshegofatso Mabasa will solve our problems. Their contracts with their respective teams are coming to an end - Akon Mvakwendlu

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Chiefs must sign a dangerous striker

    Chiefs must sign a dangerous striker, a strong a backup for Mthethwa and for Miguel and kids like Vilakazi, they must come as substitutes. We must have a well-balanced team - Victor Bhebhe

  • Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    If they convert their chances, Chiefs wouldn't need a striker

    If they can convert their chances, they wouldn't need a striker. Arsenal played three seasons without a striker, now they bought a striker, he's not scoring - Koketso Pule

  • Teboho Mokoena, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    Chiefs need Mokoena

    What Kaizer Chiefs need is a player like Mokoena, he can shoot from range..🤞 - Tebatso Mokwena

  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Chiefs relying on Mmodi

    They won't sign any players. They are relying on Mmodi - Mxolisi Ngongoma

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Amakhosi always sign wrong players

    This team always looks to sign wrong players we need a holding midfielder and an attacking midfielder like Salum - Maximum Malowa

  • Dan Malesela and Duncan Lechesa, Marumo GallantsBackpage

    Malesela wants Chiefs job

    Malesela wants a job that's why he said Chiefs must sign a striker. He failed when he was a coach, and he didn't sign the right players. Don't listen to other people Khosi nation, let's give our co-coaches a chance, you know that our players have injuries. They are back now - Joel Mahloane

  • Dan Malesela of Baroka FCBackpagepix

    Malesela sending his CV to Chiefs

    Bo Dan Malesela are lowkey sending their CVs to Kaizer Chiefs ke manje 🤦🏽‍♂️ - Vus'muzi Mrube KaMabhena

