Juventus, Vicario: "It is the dream of a lifetime. Buffon is a source of inspiration"

Guglielmo Vicario, the 1996-born goalkeeper who joined Juventus on loan with an option to buy from Tottenham, has spoken to the club's official channels: "The emotion is huge because it is a lifelong dream, ever since I was a child, a moment I have dreamed of and hoped for. Obviously, you can never be certain you will make it happen and so I am immensely proud of myself and of my family to be here. Having the opportunity to represent Juventus means the most you can ask of life in terms of ambition, so that is the thing I most want to underline regarding my journey. So this is an arrival point for me, because representing these colours, this club, this history is a great sense of responsibility that I am absolutely happy to take on".





Having also played in Italy for Fontanafredda, Venezia, Perugia, Cagliari and Empoli, Vicario continued: "Sources of inspiration at Juve? The greatest of all, who is the idol I grew up with, because in those years Gigi Buffon was already well into a Juventus career built on great successes, great saves, great moments created. And so, obviously, as a Juventus fan, who better than Gigi could inspire you".



