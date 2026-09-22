Juventus are closing in on a decision over a new goalkeeper. As Tuttosport reports today, the club will decide by tomorrow whether to bring in a new No 12 as back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. Grabara's serious knee injury, which has ruled him out for the entire season, has forced the issue. Spalletti and the club do not want to be caught short, and they know that Pinsoglio, who has played 6 matches in 9 years, cannot be the former Tottenham and Empoli man's only alternative. The message from above is clear: they want an experienced option at low cost. A safe pair of hands who can let them sleep soundly if needed.
Juventus, the goalkeeper choice by tomorrow: Neto in pole position
Neto first choice
Neto is the leading candidate, a 37-year-old Brazilian who is out of contract after his spell at Botafogo. He was Gigi Buffon's deputy at Juventus between 2015 and 2017 and has also played for Atletico Paranaense, Fiorentina, Valencia, Barcelona, Bournemouth and Arsenal during his career. In Turin, he won two league titles, two Coppa Italia trophies and one Italian Super Cup. Neto appears to have everyone on board: he meets the requirements of Carnevali, Massara and Ottolini, and also has Spalletti's approval, with the coach wanting reliability in case Vicario has any problems (in the last two years he has undergone surgery for a hernia and suffered an ankle injury).
The alternatives
Neto is not the only name Juventus are weighing up. In recent days, ten players have been offered to the club. Among them, Cragno, Gomis and Cillessen stand out, as do Bruno Varela and Sergio Rico, with the latter under close assessment. Juventus are taking the same approach with 2002-born Adam Stejskal, first choice for WSG Tirol last season. The same goes for Asmir Begovic, 39, who was at Leicester last year after Massara brought him to AC Milan in 2020 to serve as Donnarumma's No 2.
Grabara’s injury
Juventus want to sort out a new goalkeeper within the next 24 to 48 hours to replace Grabara, who last week in training suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee, as stated in the Bianconeri club's note:"Following a twisting trauma to his right knee sustained during this afternoon's training session, Kamil Grabara underwent diagnostic tests at J|medical. The examinations revealed an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee. The player will undergo orthopaedic consultations in the coming days to determine the course of treatment."
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