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Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus squad for Cremonese: Davide Marchisio and Alfonso Montero are also included. Neto is not there

Juventus
L. Spalletti

Spalletti’s squad list for today’s test

Here are the players available to Luciano Spalletti for today's 12.30pm friendly against Cremonese at Continassa. With the internationals unavailable, Spalletti has also called up a number of youngsters, including two sons of former players: Davide Marchisio, born in 2009, and Alfonso Montero, born in 2007, the sons of Claudio and Paolo respectively, two Juventus legends. The new signing is not involved, however,Norberto Neto is still working his way back to full fitness


  • The list

    3 Bremer


    4 Gatti


    6 Kelly


    9 Kolo Muani


    20 Cambiaso


    22 McKennie


    23 Pinsoglio


    24 Rugani


    40 Radu


    44 Rizzo


    47 Durmisi


    49 Makiobo


    51 Amaradio


    52 Corigliano


    53 Montero


    54 Grelaud


    55 Brancato


    56 Ripani


    57 Marchisio


    58 Savio


    59 Corradi


    60 Guerra


    61 Mangiapoco



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